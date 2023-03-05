In their desire to reinforce their engine room, Arsenal were denied the chance to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion during the winter transfer window.

Mikel Arteta was so sure that Caicedo was his type of midfielder that he pushed Edu to formally file two bids for the Ecuadorian in the £60 million range, but the Seagulls allegedly turned them down. Brighton’s decision-makers insisted that they are not considering selling Caicedo at such a time.

Many may have anticipated that Arsenal would reconsider Caicedo’s deal in the summer after the midfielder went on a social media rant in support of a transfer to Arsenal. However, according to the latest news from the Armex Stadium, a transfer for Caicedo is unlikely. Caicedo has sealed his destiny by signing a long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2027.

If the midfield prodigy wished to leave in the summer, he wouldn’t have signed a new contract. Caicedo may have just given Arsenal enough clout to pursue his Brighton midfield companion Alexis Mac Allister. Caicedo’s new contract may make him too costly in comparison to Mac Allister, so if a midfielder is to be acquired from Brighton, it will be the World Cup winner.

Mac Allister is underappreciated, but he is one player who can undeniably enhance this Arsenal midfield. When historians discuss Argentina’s World Cup victory, they will be prejudiced if they do not include a line about how Mac Allister “carried” Argentina.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have shifted their focus to Mac Allister, but they must be aware that a number of Premier League clubs are also interested in the 24-year-old, who is ready for a new challenge. Football Insider writes: “Arsenal, Man United and Man City have joined Liverpool in registering an interest in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, sources have told Football Insider.

“Those close to the 24-year-old have revealed that Mac Allister is “ready to go” to a bigger club this summer—more than four years after coming to the Premier League with Brighton.” Brighton reportedly wants £70 million to let him go.

Given the lengths Arsenal was prepared to go for Caicedo, affording Mac Allister will be no issue.

