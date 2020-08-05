Is Malang Sarr the answer to Arsenal’s defensive problems? (Plus video)

It is allset to be a fascinating transfer window for Arsenal fans, with the signing of Pablo Mari and the arrival of Saliba after his year on loan, but do we still have enough quality at the back to make us formidable challengers next season?

Yes we have a host of defenders. David Luiz has been given a years extension, but I think he is set to be more of a mentor to our youngsters and maybe play occasionally in midfield. I think that Sokratis will realise that he is unlikely to get many games next season and will find another club this summer. Holding and Chambers have never quite impressed enough to believe they can become club legends, while Mavropanos could return if he does well in the Bundesliga next season.

But surely if we could get the France Under 21 international Malang Sarr on a free transfer, then our defence will be well set for the forseeable future. Incredibly the 21 year-old has been at Nice for 15 years since his schoolboy days, and has played over 100 Ligue 1 games despite only being 21, so is incredible experienced for his age.

Surely Arsenal must be better off finacially than most teams to be able to offer the youngster a lucrative package as there is no transfer fee involved, especially if we can offload a few of our peripheral players.

Anyway, have a look at this video of Sarr’s defensive and attacking capabilities and decide if you think he could be an asset to Arsenal for many years to come…