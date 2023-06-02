Is Man United now Arsenal’s biggest rival for Declan Rice?

Bayern Munich have no chance of stealing Declan Rice from the PL. In the end, the race for Declan Rice will be between Arsenal and Manchester United, if Simon Jordan’s claims have any truth.
Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Declan Rice is not going to Bayern Munich. He’s going to go to one of the big clubs in England to try and win the Premier League with an English club. He’s got no reason to go to Bayern Munich; it’s fantastic indexing and a great bit of leverage for other football clubs in England to get their act together to pay the price that West Ham may well want.”
Arsenal official bid for Declan Rice will be submitted after the Europa League final. Plan very clear. ⚪️🔴⤵️ #AFC https://t.co/cwL483INCY
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023
As Arsenal considers a bid for West Ham’s midfield engine following the Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina on Wednesday, June 7th, Manchester United, according to the Mirror, could present West Ham with an attractive proposal for his swoop. The Red Devils could include Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire in their offer for Rice. McTominay is thought to be a player David Moyes would like. Maguire, on the other hand, has already reportedly been linked with a move to the London Stadium, so what would prevent him from starting over there?
The wisdom of United’s bid may be to reduce the hefty asking price on Rice’s head. Arsenal need to be swift with their offer for the London neighbours if they are to avoid having their summer transfer window labelled a failure (by not signing Rice, their top target, there is no way this summer transfer will be successful).
Could this talk about Declan Rice be a smokescreen to hide Arsenal’s real target? Hopefully not. Rice is an incredible player, with a very high ceiling at only 24 years, a relatively young age. Arsenal need to make a statement in the transfer market, particularly now that the player is said to favour a move to the Emirates. He could improve massively under Arteta, and become a stalwart in our midfield for many years to come.
Rice is a great player, but not worth the 90 million rumored transfer fee. It may even increase if United and Bayern enter the mix, so all the more reason to invest the available funds elsewhere.
Personally I like Caicedo more because of his versatility, but it comes down to the board and whether or not they sanction the move.
Maybe Lee Dixon is right, Rice could very well be a Smoke screen to a clear shot at the Caicedo kid.
What if Arsenal wants both ?
One does get the impression Rice wants to remain in London and like what’s is happening at the Emirates.
Again the well known Romano is rarely off if ever.
But Arsenal got players of our own that is of interest to West Ham also, Eddie and Vieira could use to sweeten the deal.
The political and PR appeal that Rice brings maybe just too much for Arsenal to ignore, so this story has legs, just maybe we are after them both.
I hav said all along that I dont see us affordinRices fee, even though we DO want him and he wants to come. But thr continued story ha sbecomew SO strong that I am BEGINNING to think he MAY he may well come after all.
I consider him a huge talent and just the right perrson, as well as the right player. Many Gooners seem not to rate him all that highly.
But I DO! My doubt all along was merely and only financial.
But I am more hopeful now than ever before, as we do have players to swap, to lessen the fee. Balogun, Viera and such as Holding, Pepe Elneny, for example.
IF we land him it will be a triumph and a superb buy!