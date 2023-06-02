Is Man United now Arsenal’s biggest rival for Declan Rice?

Bayern Munich have no chance of stealing Declan Rice from the PL. In the end, the race for Declan Rice will be between Arsenal and Manchester United, if Simon Jordan’s claims have any truth.

Jordan said on talkSPORT: “Declan Rice is not going to Bayern Munich. He’s going to go to one of the big clubs in England to try and win the Premier League with an English club. He’s got no reason to go to Bayern Munich; it’s fantastic indexing and a great bit of leverage for other football clubs in England to get their act together to pay the price that West Ham may well want.”

Arsenal official bid for Declan Rice will be submitted after the Europa League final. Plan very clear. ⚪️🔴⤵️ #AFC https://t.co/cwL483INCY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

As Arsenal considers a bid for West Ham’s midfield engine following the Europa Conference League final between West Ham and Fiorentina on Wednesday, June 7th, Manchester United, according to the Mirror, could present West Ham with an attractive proposal for his swoop. The Red Devils could include Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire in their offer for Rice. McTominay is thought to be a player David Moyes would like. Maguire, on the other hand, has already reportedly been linked with a move to the London Stadium, so what would prevent him from starting over there?

The wisdom of United’s bid may be to reduce the hefty asking price on Rice’s head. Arsenal need to be swift with their offer for the London neighbours if they are to avoid having their summer transfer window labelled a failure (by not signing Rice, their top target, there is no way this summer transfer will be successful).

Daniel O