Is Marseille becoming Arsenal’s feeder club?

Arsenal and Marseille are doing a lot of business by Dan Smith
With the news that Alexis Sanchez is on the verge of joining Marseille, It got me thinking that quite a few players have represented both Arsenal and The Phocaeans.
With Nuno Tavares scoring on his debut, it’s the 2nd season running that the French club have loaned a talent off us, last year borrowing Saliba and Guendouzi. They also convinced us to rip up Kolasinac’s contract early so they could sign him for free.
Clearly the two sides are comfortable negotiating with each other dating back to Mr Wenger’s era. Mr Wenger used his knowledge of the French market to purchase a young Flamini followed by Nasri.
It might be forgotten that Diaby tried to resurrect his career at Marseille but only featured 5 times due to injury.
Recently young talent has been going in the opposite direction. Under President Pablo Longoria he’s gambled on various situations that have developed at the Emirates, either willing to give talent minutes or to gamble on players with perceived behaviour issues.
Saliba and Guendouzi, already with huge reputations as teenagers, helped Marseille finish 2nd, their form earning them senior caps.
It was incredible business, Marseille had two of the hottest properties in France and hadn’t paid any money for them.
In what could turn out to be a bargain (although he’s already had a row with his manager), there was a clause in Guendouzi’s loan that meant a permanent switch would only cost 9 million.
His value had decreased since his reaction to a loss at Brighton was to boast about his salary. Having already warned him about his behaviour, Arteta would not include him in another Arsenal squad. It was our manager showing the world his cards. Why would anyone pay big money when the Spaniard was making it obvious how desperate he was to get him off the wage bill.
Given the relationship, Marseille was not shy in trying to rock the boat between Saliba and his employers. Encouraged by their national media, Longoria made it clear he would pounce if the 22-year-old did not want to return to London and even indicated that was the defender’s desire.
Like Saliba, Arsenal have inserted zero option or obligation to buy in Tavares’ loan deal meaning he has a long-term future still in North London, as he should.
The Gunners knew 12 months ago what they were buying a 21-year-old with raw potential.
After his mistakes at Anfield, he never mentally recovered or found his confidence, but it would be wrong for us to give up on him already.
While not official, Marseille have also become our feeder club, a side who we can lend our young players to who in turn can get a learning experience.
You play in front of 60,000 fans at the Velodrome, a passionate fanbase who put lots of pressure on the team to perform. I think it offers a great stage for Tavares’s development. It was enough to get his peers international recognition so who’s to say the same can’t happen for Tavares?
Dan
————————————————-
Tavares scored this weekend and was the MOTM. Amazing debut to be honest.
And Balogun scored in the same match, coming in as a substitute. I think he scored on his first touch. Keep it going!
Harry Clarke scored and kept a clean sheet for Stoke this weekend.
Also, Auston Trusty was immense for Birmingham! That’s 2 great performances in 2 for him now.
Good weekend overall.
I heard this one (guendouzi) fought his team mate again during training session yesterday.
This is why I trust Arteta to boot out anyone causing dressing rooms problems
Tavares looked great at attacking on his YouTube highlights, in the match where he scored with his right foot. Unfortunately, his first touch is still inconsistent too be relied on when the team needs to keep the ball possession
Because of his adept weaker foot, pace and stature, he could be an excellent attacking inverted fullback like Spinazzola and Cancelo. Maybe the coaches should convert him into a winger, as Redknapp did to Bale
@gai
Sound assessment Gooner. He does seem intent on upping his game and does look to be improving defensively.
Well said Gai, coaches need to adentify what suits a player best and help them adapt. Like AMN I think he is best as an inverted right back he has pace instead of CM. Some of these players don’t even know what they are best at.
Hopefully lickleman minds his business.
I like how a post about OM automatically turns into a rehash of the false narrative surrounding Matteo Guendouzi. It wasn’t about him taking a dig at Brighton players low wages. It was about him throttling Maupay for injuring Leno. And then standing by his actions and not apologising. Any other time, theres a call for players to show some balls and not be push overs or soft. Viera, Adams, Parlour etc, all reacted in the same manner and were praised for it. Revered as “hard men” for standing up for a team mate. Matteo does it and is labeled a “hot head”. He let others know not to mess with us.
Sad part of all this is, our fans were angrier at Matteo for throttling Maupay, then they were at Maupay for injuring Leno…Go figure
Haha,attourney. NY_Gunner,lol.