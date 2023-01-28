Is Martin Odegaard in line to be the PFA Player of the Year?

Yes, Manchester City eliminated Arsenal in the FA Cup, but at the end of the day, that is a boost for the Gunners because their focus will now be on winning the Premier League, if not also the Europa League.
Arsenal has been too strong for its opponents in the league. Arsenal players have really stepped up their games this season, giving it their all; watching them play makes you believe they can make history.
Martin Odegaard is one Gunner who is underappreciated. The Arsenal captain has demonstrated why Arteta vetoed a £60 million bid for James Maddison in 2021 to sign him from Real Madrid.
Odegaard struggled in his first full season at Arsenal, but his fortunes have improved to the point where Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Norwegian could easily be the Premier League player of the year and that Barcelona coach Xavi could consider him for his Barca project.
“I’d say right now, he’s probably my player of the year,” Ferdinand stated in his Vibe with Five podcast. “If Haaland eases up with the goals, and Arsenal win the league, and Odegaard continues, he’s my player of the year.
“The only place he goes is somewhere like Barca. If they come in, it’s a different conversation.”
Odegaard is not Ozil, but his playmaking abilities are propelling Arsenal forward, with 8 goals and 5 assists in 18 games. If he keeps up his current performance, I don’t see why he can’t be named player of the year….
Definitely. He’s been crazy good for us this season
Season is half way only, can we stop all this kind of talk until the last 10 games….which is in 9 games time.
Odegaard’s work rate and vision were incredible. Arteta’s system is perfect for him and Arsenal made the right move by loaning him first
His assist to Nketiah that won us the game against Man United showed his world class vision. I believe there are currently only a few player in the world who can see the opportunity and execute it perfectly
Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Patino and Nwaneri will learn from him
As much as he’s stepped up his game this season (like most in the squad ),I believe white and Martinelli have been our 2 stand out players thus far ,the former really starting to impress me ,after initially not being a fan .
I would imagine the PFA award as pretty much been won already by Haaland .
But Odegaard as definitely stepped up his game this year .