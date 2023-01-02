Is Martin Odegaard an “irreplaceable” member of Arsenal’s squad?

Who do you believe is irreplaceable in the current Arsenal squad?

That could be a difficult question, and we could spend hours debating why this or that player is irreplaceable, so I’d ask you another simple question: Do you believe Martin Odegaard is an irreplaceable member of Arteta’s squad?

Don’t worry, I’m not going to force you to say yes. What I’ll do is tell you that following the Brighton game, Premier League legend Danny Murphy told BBC Match of the Day that Martin Odegaard is irreplaceable in Arteta’s squad.

“I do think Odegaard is the one player they would struggle to replace,” Murphy admitted. “They’ve got other talented players, but, for me, they would struggle to replace him.”

Odegaard is undeniably important to Arteta’s project. His selection as captain demonstrates Arteta’s view of him as the leader of his squad.

Good leaders lead by example, and Odegaard has done just that. In two games since the league’s resumption, he has a goal and four assists. In 15 league games this season, he has 7 goals and 5 assists.

If all of this doesn’t make Odegaard irreplaceable, I don’t know what will.

Daniel O

