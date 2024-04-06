Is Martin Odegaard the most vital player in Arsenal’s setup right now?

Arsenal defeated Luton Town FC 2-0 last Wednesday, despite Arteta making wholesale changes to his starting line-up. But one player that wasn’t rested was our captain Martin Odegaard. After the game, a jubilant Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, took his time to praise Martin Odegaard and explained why he just had to play.

Speaking to the media, the Arsenal manager lauded the Norwegian’s importance in his game plan. He linked Arsenal’s playing style to his captain’s brilliance, saying, “We needed that balance.

“As well, the chemistry that certain players have. Martin is vital to connect everything in the way we play.”

Arteta’s admission acknowledges the critical role Martin Odegaard has played in the Gunners’ revival.

As a regular in Arsenal’s midfield, his ability to link up play and pull the strings when it comes to the team’s attacking play is simply amazing. The former Real Madrid star’s vision, inventiveness, and technical brilliance have helped Arsenal reclaim their competitive edge.

Since his £30 million arrival in 2021, the midfielder has captivated us with his football knowledge and incredible talent. In fact, some Gooners can’t afford to see him on the bench or out injured, as they assume the team will struggle to control the game’s tempo and dominate play.

Mikel Arteta is correct to recognize him as one of the main Gunners who contribute to his style of play, but do you think the team would be as dynamic if he suddenly became unavailable through injury.

Is he the most important cog in the side at the moment?

