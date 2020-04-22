Is Martinelli the answer to Arsenal’s problems?

Is Martinelli the answer? by ThirdManJW

As all Arsenal fans are aware, we’re currently going through our usual process of letting a star player enter the final year of his contract, which is depressing! Will the club ever learn? If Aubameyang does go though, what do we do? Sign a replacement or look for an internal solution?

Although this has barely been mentioned in the media, we only need to start looking at a new striker should Lacazette go as well. Otherwise we’ll just have the same problem as we have had the last two years, with a striker out of position to accommodate Lacazette.

Even if both our star strikers are sold, I would argue that we shouldn’t sign another striker, because Martinelli is the answer. Any concerns about an adjustment period, ability, attitude, etc, have already been dispelled. At only 18 years old, he has already proven to be a vital member of our squad. Despite his excellent performances, some may argue he’s too young, and inexperienced at leading the line, but look at Fabregas as an excellent example for why that isn’t an issue.

Cesc was bossing games at just 17 years old, so why can’t Martinelli? Ability wise, Martinelli has proven himself as a starter, but what I love most about him is his infectious attitude. His workrate, and pressing reminds me of Alexis, and all without the moaning (although I loved Alexis).

The other two reasons we shouldn’t sign another striker is because we cannot afford one, whilst simultaneously sorting out other positions. Defence, and midfield are the priorities at the moment, even in the event of Laca, and Auba leaving at the same time, and Nketiah can be used as backup/rotation for Martinelli. Lastly, signing another big name striker that expects to play every game, will only block the progress of Martinelli. He has too much potential to continue as a super sub.

Martinelli isn’t just one for the future, he has proven to be one for the present. Do you think he is ready to lead the line for Arsenal?

