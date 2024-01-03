Is Martinelli’s dip in form simply because he lacks the support that he had last season?

Arsenal did not end 2023 on a high as many expected. Some players weren’t at their best, one of them being Gabriel Martinelli. There have recently been calls for Arsenal’s boss, Mikel Arteta, to drop Gabriel Martinelli due to his poor form. But are we being harsh to the Brazilian international, who last season impressed on Arsenal’s left wing on numerous occasions?

I believe we are being unfair by calling for him to be benched. Hearing Jamie Carragher explain why Martinelli might not be at his best this season has opened my eyes. I now understand why, against Fulham, he was still retained on the wing after these claims by Carragher on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football: “I keep mentioning Martinelli because of the front four; he is really struggling.”

“They had Xhaka in that position last season; the fixed 8 was on the left-hand side, Odegaard was to the right. This season, at times Trossard has played there, Declan Rice has played there, Havertz has played there. So, I don’t think that is helping Martinelli.”

Carragher’s assertion makes sense. In fact, based on his comments, I believe he should not be dropped. He should not be dropped since Mikel Arteta may have solved the riddle of the left-sided attacking midfielder role, with Kai Havertz now slowly cementing himself as the left-sided Arsenal No. 8. It’s now simply a matter of playing Havertz and Martinelli more and hoping they develop a strong chemistry as the games progress.

Overall, I hope Martinelli rediscovers his magic and has a fantastic 2024. Arsenal are flying when Martinelli is flying, but does he simply need to regain the consistent support from his team-mates that he had last season?

Darren N

Listen to the new podcast as Joe Broadfoot gives his considered opinion of defeats to West Ham and Fulham in Arsenal’s end to 2023

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…