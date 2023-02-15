Is Martinelli’s dip in form simply because of poor tactics?

Gabriel Martinelli is one player who hasn’t been lucky in recent days, as his poor performance has exposed him as one of the reasons for Arsenal’s slump. Many people appear to agree that Martinelli needs a break.

Even Emmanuel Petit agrees, saying on Compare Bet, “However, it’s not the main reason behind his form; for me, it’s more about him being tired mentally and physically. He needs to recover, but I’m not very confident that Arteta will rotate.”

Yes, Petit agrees that Martinelli needs rest, but he believes Arteta will not easily bench him, so what does he do?

Petit “blames” Martinelli’s poor form on Zinchenko, claiming that the Ukrainian’s preference to play through the midfield rather than through the flanks does not benefit Martinelli.

The Arsenal legend argues: “I would also say he has a tough time due to the tactical setup. With Zinchenko tucking inside to the midfield, he doesn’t get the same support as Saka does on the right side with Ben White. I can understand that. You can see the way Arsenal play; most of the time, it goes down the right-hand side.”

Noting this, one could argue that if things don’t change, Arteta should try out a Martinelli-Kieran Tierney left wing in one of the upcoming games to see if the change will help Martinelli find his form.

