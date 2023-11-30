Is Mary Earps really the answer to Arsenal Women’s goalkeeping problems?

“We remain active in the transfer market. There might be business to be done, but no comment on that specific individual,” said Jonas Eidevall towards the end of the Summer transfer window.

Because Mary Earps was heavily linked with a last-minute transfer to Arsenal at the time, Eidevall’s words to many people was a hint she might join toward the end of the summer transfer window.

Could Mary Earps, the BBC’s Women’s Footballer of the Year, be planning a winter move to Arsenal? Could she push Manchester United to cash in on her then?

That was the question I asked myself after learning that Mary Earps had not long ago changed agents.

The goalkeeper is in the final year of her contract, after Manchester United activated a 12-month extension after failing to extend her existing contract last season, for which they rejected two record bids from Arsenal in the summer.

Players usually change agents when they are dissatisfied with their current agents for reasons such as a failed transfer exit or when they need a new agent to push for a transfer.

Mary Earps could join former Manchester United teammate and fellow Lioness Alessia Russo at Arsenal. It is clear that Eidevall scrutinized his goalkeeping department in the summer and desired an upgrade over Zinsberger.

The Gunners’ women have been leaking goals game after game, with their only clean sheets coming against Brighton and West Ham in the last two league games.

In the summer, Arsenal women made a record bid for Earps, indicating their intention to improve their goalkeeping.

There’s no denying Earps is a top goalkeeper, a solid shot stopper, and skilled at saving set pieces, but at 30, is she Arsenal’s long-term answer?

Michelle Maxwell

