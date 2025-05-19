Is Mbeumo the right signing for Arsenal, or should focus be on more immediate needs first?

With the 2024/25 season almost done and dusted, Arsenal transfer rumours continue to swirl.

One of the latest links sees Arsenal reportedly considering a swoop for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

Mbeumo has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest attacking talents. The stats do not lie, he is the heartbeat of Brentford’s frontline. This season, he has produced 19 goals and 7 assists in 37 games, making him a forward top clubs would surely be eyeing.

Would Mbeumo fit into Arteta’s current system?

While his potential arrival at the Emirates could bolster Arsenal’s attacking options, not all Gunner fans are convinced.

Mbeumo is most effective as a right winger or a right-sided central midfielder. Given his quality, he would likely want assurances over regular game time.

However, at Arsenal, his preferred roles are occupied by arguably the club’s two most important players, Bukayo Saka and Martin Ødegaard.

As a result, some Arsenal supporters question the logic of splashing millions on Mbeumo when more pressing attacking priorities remain, such as securing a clinical striker and a proven left winger.

Should Arsenal focus elsewhere before making a move?

Following another trophyless campaign, the pressure is mounting on Mikel Arteta to finally take his project to the next level.

It is no secret that Arsenal need a proper striker. Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have shown flashes of brilliance on the left flank, but neither has been consistently convincing. Strengthening both positions is a must.

What are your thought Gooners?

