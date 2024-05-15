Is Miedema destined for bigger & better than Arsenal? Champions League winners Barcelona / Lyon?

We all now know that Vivianne Miedema is leaving Arsenal Women at the end of the season, but what’s got everyone talking is where she’ll end up next. Leonne Stentler, a former Ajax star, is now pondering the next destination for the lethal Dutch striker, noting that there is simply no competition for her anywhere.

Stentler notes that the knee injury Miedema has been nursing won’t be a problem for her as she seeks a fresh start elsewhere. She reassured the all-time WSL top scorer’s fans that their favourite will continue playing in a top league in Europe.

“She will certainly continue to be active abroad, at major clubs in Europe. I am sure of that,” said Stentler on Sportnieuws.nl.

However, Stentler advises the new club to give the Dutch international ample time to recover fully without any pressure to return to the pitch quickly, especially since they will be signing a superstar. Miedema is the all-time top goalscorer for the Netherlands (across the men’s and women’s teams), as well as the all-time top goalscorer in the Women’s Super League (WSL).

“That doesn’t matter; this injury will not be a stumbling block for a transfer. That has not been the case for a long time.

“She needs to find a club that will give her time to fully recover from that injury.

“If she is physically fit, then she is so incredibly good. Miedema has no competition at all, not anywhere.”

Manchester City was mentioned as a potential new home for Miedema, but Stentler suggests that Barcelona or Lyon could be possible destinations for the Gunner.

“If you look at her playing style, that (Barcelona) would be a good match,” Stentler assessed. “But I also see her going to Olympique Lyon, this year’s Champions League finalist. She wants to win it again.”

It’s been devastating for us Gooners to learn that Miedema will be leaving, because her contract has not been renewed by Arsenal, but even so, we should acknowledge the great job she’s done at the club and wish her the very best for the future.

Where do you think our GOAT will end up Gooners??

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….