Is Mikel Arteta Hiding the Truth Behind Red Cards and Excuses?

Mikel Arteta often divides opinion with his post-match interviews, and it is fair to question whether he truly believes everything he says. Is he deliberately putting on a performance for the cameras, trying to convince his players they are better than reality suggests? Is it a long-term strategy designed to build a siege mentality within the squad? Or simply the words of a man hurting after a painful week? Perhaps he just lacks humility and does not handle defeat well. Any of these possibilities are valid.
As supporters or members of the media, we are not entitled to know what he genuinely thinks or feels. If the Spaniard chooses to keep his thoughts private, that is entirely his prerogative. However, the concern arises if Arteta genuinely believes that Arsenal are 15 points behind Liverpool purely due to bad luck. That would be a damaging mindset for a club trying to progress.
Accountability, not conspiracy, must shape the summer
Arsenal are set to finish this Premier League campaign with 15 fewer points than last season. If Arteta heads off on his summer break without acknowledging where the team has fallen short, it becomes difficult to see how he reaches the heights he aims for in North London. For the future of the club, it is vital that he does not spend his time away stewing over conspiracy theories.
There remains the question of whether he is shielding his players by deflecting in public or whether he truly believes he has been unlucky for the past nine months. Arteta has regularly reminded the media of Arsenal’s red cards this season. Even after Sunday’s match, he held up six fingers to underline the total. But has the pressure clouded his judgement to the extent that he sees every red card as misfortune, rather than a result of poor play or decision making?
Red cards should not be an excuse
According to theguardian.com, Arteta’s insistence on using red cards as a focal point is beginning to influence how younger fans interpret the game. In an era where some expect immediate success, it is becoming common for supporters to feel entitled to wins and demand explanations when results do not go their way.
An example of that mindset was on show at the weekend at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed despite seeing out his contract professionally and choosing to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere. After dedicating nearly two decades to Liverpool and contributing to their trophy haul, the reaction from some fans reflected a worrying sense of entitlement.
In years gone by, failing to win the league would bring disappointment and reflection, before hope returned in pre-season. Today, there is a reluctance to accept shortcomings. Injuries and disciplinary records have become easy scapegoats.
While some of Arsenal’s six red cards have been contentious, others are straightforward. At the Vitality, Saliba made a deliberate choice to foul and was rightly punished. At the Emirates, Skelley denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by kicking an opponent, unaware of his goalkeeper’s position. At the weekend, Merino lunged in recklessly after miscontrolling a heavy pass. None of these are unfortunate events, they are examples of poor judgement.
Historically, each red card would be assessed on its own merits. Criticism of referees was reserved for clear mistakes, not just decisions that did not favour your team. Yet now, red cards are repackaged as injustices. That narrative, often encouraged by the manager, serves to distract from wider issues.
For instance, Arsenal’s display at home to West Ham was dire. The red card was not the cause of a poor performance, it was part of it. Similarly, on the south coast, Arsenal did not collapse because of a dismissal, the red card was the result of already being second best.
Increasingly, red cards have become a shield. A convenient explanation for underwhelming results. Almost as if a sending-off provides justification for failure. It is a manipulative narrative and the unsettling part is not knowing whether it is calculated or if Arteta truly believes it.
Dan Smith
The red cards seem to come about and be a consequence of poor play; not a result of biased refs.
Sloppy play, daft decisions, poor positioning and coverage, not a grand conspiracy against Arsenal.
Only Arteta knows what he is thinking, or why he comments the way he does.
We have fallen short again this year; injuries, cards, the ball, whatever the reason. It is time for an honest assessment, hopefully Berta is already on this.
We can’t avoid the striker situation anymore; it is time for a traditional finisher up top, not some makeshift winger or 10 trying their best anymore.
My hope is Berta is a type of agent of change;
1. rebalance our unbalanced squad
2. Finally get a striker
3. Finally get cover for Saka
Well said Durand.With regardless d to your three hopes for the future, i feel young Nwaneri has done well as an understudy for Saka, but i do feel we need another top quality winger in addition to a central striker who must be our top priority .While i admire MA for ridding us of the toxicity which prevailed when he took over, i am not enamoured by his possession based tactics nor his failure to rotate his squad to prevent burn out and injuries.His aversion to interchanging his front three has disappointed me all season, yet against Liverpool at the weekend in the second half there were signs that the straightjacket had been taken off at long last.Long may this continue.
Out poor season has been a culmination of different aspects in opinion.
1: Arteta himself. The system (possession based), slow ponderous, bland, dull, boring at times.
2: The early Red Cards that came in the first 10. We made it so difficult for ourself so early own that we ended up having to chase from the start. I think we were already about 9 points behind by the 10th game of the season.
You are making it absolutely ridiculous being that far behind from that early in the season.
3: Injuries.
Injuries to key players in short spaces of time one after the other Odegaard, Saka, Gabriel, Havertz, Jesus (because when he came back from his injury he looked so sharp, but then after about 4 games he got injured for the rest of the season. We were already struggling for consistency due to our poor start to the season and then injuries.
On top of that our defence was chop and change. Timber get injured, then we bring in Calofiori who also gets injured, then Ben White injured, then Kiwior has to be brought in, then he gets injured. Then Partey has to be compromised as an emergency inverted RB. Zinchecko, Tomiyasu, Tierney etc being untrustwd injury prones.
4: Key players being so out of form for the majority if the season. We went from a team that scored more than 80 goals in the 2022/23 season and more than 90 goals in the 2023/24 season, to only scoring about 60 goals this season (2024/25).
What a significant drop off. What has happened to the goals from the whole team?
Is it the new system / style (more solid in possession while dropping off in our attacking prowess?
It’s been a drag of a season. A start stop and never felt like we were ever going to get going.
I just don’t know how to assess the season properly. It’s tough.
We definitely regressed but many aspects can be pointed as as the culprit. Not just one aspect.
That’s my opinion as always.
