Is Mikel Arteta Hiding the Truth Behind Red Cards and Excuses?

Mikel Arteta often divides opinion with his post-match interviews, and it is fair to question whether he truly believes everything he says. Is he deliberately putting on a performance for the cameras, trying to convince his players they are better than reality suggests? Is it a long-term strategy designed to build a siege mentality within the squad? Or simply the words of a man hurting after a painful week? Perhaps he just lacks humility and does not handle defeat well. Any of these possibilities are valid.

As supporters or members of the media, we are not entitled to know what he genuinely thinks or feels. If the Spaniard chooses to keep his thoughts private, that is entirely his prerogative. However, the concern arises if Arteta genuinely believes that Arsenal are 15 points behind Liverpool purely due to bad luck. That would be a damaging mindset for a club trying to progress.

Accountability, not conspiracy, must shape the summer

Arsenal are set to finish this Premier League campaign with 15 fewer points than last season. If Arteta heads off on his summer break without acknowledging where the team has fallen short, it becomes difficult to see how he reaches the heights he aims for in North London. For the future of the club, it is vital that he does not spend his time away stewing over conspiracy theories.

There remains the question of whether he is shielding his players by deflecting in public or whether he truly believes he has been unlucky for the past nine months. Arteta has regularly reminded the media of Arsenal’s red cards this season. Even after Sunday’s match, he held up six fingers to underline the total. But has the pressure clouded his judgement to the extent that he sees every red card as misfortune, rather than a result of poor play or decision making?

Red cards should not be an excuse

According to theguardian.com, Arteta’s insistence on using red cards as a focal point is beginning to influence how younger fans interpret the game. In an era where some expect immediate success, it is becoming common for supporters to feel entitled to wins and demand explanations when results do not go their way.

An example of that mindset was on show at the weekend at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold was booed despite seeing out his contract professionally and choosing to pursue a new opportunity elsewhere. After dedicating nearly two decades to Liverpool and contributing to their trophy haul, the reaction from some fans reflected a worrying sense of entitlement.

In years gone by, failing to win the league would bring disappointment and reflection, before hope returned in pre-season. Today, there is a reluctance to accept shortcomings. Injuries and disciplinary records have become easy scapegoats.

While some of Arsenal’s six red cards have been contentious, others are straightforward. At the Vitality, Saliba made a deliberate choice to foul and was rightly punished. At the Emirates, Skelley denied a clear goalscoring opportunity by kicking an opponent, unaware of his goalkeeper’s position. At the weekend, Merino lunged in recklessly after miscontrolling a heavy pass. None of these are unfortunate events, they are examples of poor judgement.

Historically, each red card would be assessed on its own merits. Criticism of referees was reserved for clear mistakes, not just decisions that did not favour your team. Yet now, red cards are repackaged as injustices. That narrative, often encouraged by the manager, serves to distract from wider issues.

For instance, Arsenal’s display at home to West Ham was dire. The red card was not the cause of a poor performance, it was part of it. Similarly, on the south coast, Arsenal did not collapse because of a dismissal, the red card was the result of already being second best.

Increasingly, red cards have become a shield. A convenient explanation for underwhelming results. Almost as if a sending-off provides justification for failure. It is a manipulative narrative and the unsettling part is not knowing whether it is calculated or if Arteta truly believes it.

Dan Smith

