Is Mikel Arteta just another victim of the Arsenal Players Mafia?

Who is pulling the strings? by Lloyd Schatz

“Freddie Ljungberg was right when he benched the senior players and started 9 young boys at Everton in his last game.” was a quote used in a report in the Star yesterday, which was saying that our interim coach previously warned club chiefs about the attitudes of some of the Arsenal squad.

According to The Independent a year ago this week, Ljungberg and his fellow coaches were taken aback from the ‘slack attitude’ of some of the players, and warned that the appointment of Arteta would not change things.

The report said: Ljungberg told the hierarchy that too many of the players didn’t care, and that was unlikely to change until a permanent appointment was made. Both the interim manager and key officials are said to have been taken aback by just how much the players have dropped off, and how slack some attitudes were. It has fired the mood for a clear-out.

The Swede’s prediction appears to be right, with Arsenal’s season lurching to a new low after the Burnley defeat. The Gunners are now on their worst ever start to a Premier League season.

It appears that there is a bunch of players holding this club to ransom. Which makes me wonder if Aubamayeng was playing for a contract just so they can continue their politics. Is this

a matter of players manipulating the club just so that we can keep under performing players like Ozil? Is this the reason why Ljungberg was unsuccessful? Is it the reason why Emery was unsuccessful?

Who then will be successful as long as the Arsenal Mafia is running the club?

Lloyd Schatz