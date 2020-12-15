Is Mikel Arteta just another victim of the Arsenal Players Mafia?

Who is pulling the strings? by Lloyd Schatz
“Freddie Ljungberg was right when he benched the senior players and started 9 young boys at Everton in his last game.” was a quote used in a report in the Star yesterday, which was saying that our interim coach previously warned club chiefs about the attitudes of some of the Arsenal squad.
According to The Independent a year ago this week, Ljungberg and his fellow coaches were taken aback from the ‘slack attitude’ of some of the players, and warned that the appointment of Arteta would not change things.
The report said: Ljungberg told the hierarchy that too many of the players didn’t care, and that was unlikely to change until a permanent appointment was made. Both the interim manager and key officials are said to have been taken aback by just how much the players have dropped off, and how slack some attitudes were. It has fired the mood for a clear-out.
The Swede’s prediction appears to be right, with Arsenal’s season lurching to a new low after the Burnley defeat. The Gunners are now on their worst ever start to a Premier League season.
It appears that there is a bunch of players holding this club to ransom. Which makes me wonder if Aubamayeng was playing for a contract just so they can continue their politics. Is this
a matter of players manipulating the club just so that we can keep under performing players like Ozil? Is this the reason why Ljungberg was unsuccessful? Is it the reason why Emery was unsuccessful?
Who then will be successful as long as the Arsenal Mafia is running the club?
Lloyd Schatz
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
One thing for sure is that Emery was unsuccessful because of the players not because of his ability. Had it not been for the players he was the one to take us to the very top of English and more than likely European football.
Some of the decisions made by the club have not helped the cause. The mistreatment of Mesut for example. Just board is the problem just as much as the players are the problem and guys like Unay Emery and Mikel Arteta are there to take the fall.
The only people remained who care about this club is us the fans. Everyone else is there for their own benefit.
Like your first line HH.
I actually rated Emery, and feel to this day certain players hung him out to dry downing tools on him.
Come on – how do you account for 8 games needing 1 win for top four ?
How do you account for Baku going down without a fight, managed by a guy that had won the thing 3 times on the spin (a quite brilliant achievement).
Sevilla believed in, and played for, their manager – and the rewards are evident.
Is Arteta now getting the same “treatment” ?
Plus the guy is being left to make a silk purse out of a sows ear.
Only time will tell – but it could be too late !
Copied across to a more appropriate thread (from an older article).
My view for what’s it’s worth ;
Yes, the rumour mill is in full swing right now – as you’d expect given our current position with everyone trying to pin down why.
I have long subscribed to the view we have damaging cliques within our squad.
Cliques which have largely remained in place from the latter Wenger years, through Unai Emery’s reign, Freddie’s and now Artetas’.
I firmly believe we have some “bad apples” in our barrel, and would be shocked to actually discover who they were.
U E walked through the door with total commitment, and discipline high on his management style.
Mikel arrived with his “non negotiables” .
Leaving the “cheap options” argument aside for one moment, where these appointments made in part to bring said discipline to the squad, grounding these over inflated ego’s ?
You play for this club – not the other way around.
I believe this style of management did not sit well at the London Colney health spa, and has rattled a few cages.
Half this squad know in an ideal world they would be gone, but we are having trouble unloading them.
Another couple or so are simply happy to let their contracts expire and pick up a “nice little earner” on their next deal.
All very, very, very unhealthy.
If I recall correctly during Freddie’s short tenure he played a fair amount of “kids” at Everton away (his last game ?)” – benching the likes of Laca & Pepe.
At the time, I took this at face value.
Now I’m thinking “was Freddie making a stand”, and would not be dictated to whilst sending a message above ?
All rumours, all guesswork ……… all rubbish ?
Maybe – but just my opinion.
I leave you with this thought.
The vast majority of photo’s from Colney training show the lads largely hanging with their own compatriots.
Let’s look at one group.
Auba, Lacca, Pepe, Matty G (as was) & Saliba.
Look at the last 2 names on that list.
Luiz now rumoured not to be even talking to Arteta – watch out for the two Gabby’s & Willian.
Then there’s the “floaters” – drifting from group to group stirring the pot.
I would say we have “one or two” of them !
No different to the shop floor, the office etc – it only takes a few to start the rot.
You get my drift – whether agreeing or not.
Millionaires who do not like being told ?
“Who are you to tell me” attitude.
Forget that- you are players employed by Arsenal Football Club to play to the best of your ability, and give 100% in everything you do for this club.
A bigger load of fiction than an Agatha Christie novel – maybe.
I expect unmerciful stick for this post, and have to accept all comments as my theory is based on rumours. leaks and has no actual evidence.
But I am simply airing a view I have held for some time now.
I do believe Emery was got rid of from the dressing room, and are we seeing this unfold with Arteta – or his is simply not up to the job ?
No single player is bigger than Arsenal football Club – past, present or future – and we’ve had some greats.
Legends of the club who put this current bunch of overpaid, over opinionated, under-achievers to shame.
Player power… I’m not saying it’s right, but it’s not only at our club. Maureen at Chelsea springs to mind, only turning up for the occasional game, losing the rest. They soon had him out the door!
Look at UE now…..
Have our players downed tools for MA? Hmm, not entirely sure…
This squad of players is certainly not good enough there’s no question about that and I wasn’t foolish enough to believe we would be challenging for the title! But are they 15th in the league material, no definitely not! Emery did well in his first season guiding the team to within one point of the champions League and Europa League final although I do believe we would have got champions League football had he not decided to experiment in the crystal palace game at home! Of course the players are to blame just as much as the manager but I firmly believe under the right manager the team could do a lot better than what we’re seeing right now! also, I don’t believe Emery was the right man or Arteta to take us forward.. the club have got to show a lot more ambition or we are only going to get worse.
I would say how many on the team truly love the Club, Badge, and history of the club?
There is no Tony Adams to crack people for getting out of line, no Henry that shows pride to wear the badge. Too many are here for the love of money rather than the love of club.
At this point I would rather have a decent player who believes in teamwork and gives 100% for the badge over a primadonna who came for the paycheck.
IF Arteta has the board’s support, then integrate the youth; bench the ones stirring things up.
@durand.
Spot on.
Tony Adams would have pinned half this lot to the dressing room wall long ago !
Not good for team morale – it seemed to work !
Every single club in the world have different groups/player mafia that is for the coach or against the coach ask any player past or present that played competitive football that’s just a given, it’s how the club control these different groups. Arteta was initially appointed as head coach which means he was only responsible for everything team related like coaching training tactics ect this also explains his early success, then lately he was made manager which now means he is also responsible for transfers, player contracts, playing staff, coaching staff ect ect and for a young rookie coach it’s way too much to handle, remember not even Emery was manager he was the head coach, the last manager we had was Wenger and looking back now he was a miracle worker so to answer the question I don’t think Arteta is the victim of a player mafia he might have bitten off way more than he can chew.
No manager in the world can take this group of players to play consistently over an entire EPL calendar.
3 managers have tried and failed, only way forward is to show this group the door!
I think the thought of Auba signing his contract to carry on the politics is a bit far fetched but I do agree that there is probably some truth in what Freddie may have said, and the playing of those kids in his final game in charge would underline that in my opinion. I still think we can get ourselves out of this and start to climb the table but Mikel needs to change his tactics ,these players are not good enough to carry them out.