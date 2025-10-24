Is Mikel Arteta losing faith in Ben White, or just managing him carefully?

There was plenty to take from Arsenal’s 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid. And while most of it was positive, a few concerns lingered.
One of those? How Mikel Arteta really sees Ben White.
Once a key cog in the Spaniard’s Arsenal project, it now seems painfully clear that White is slipping down the pecking order.
He last featured in the Olympiacos tie, and truthfully, it wasn’t his finest outing. His performance raised eyebrows, and since then he has remained an unused substitute in Arsenal’s last two fixtures.
Overlooked against Atletico Madrid
On Tuesday night, many expected White to return to the starting eleven, especially with Jurrien Timber due for a rest.
But that wasn’t the case. Timber kept his place at right-back, while White stayed on the bench, only introduced for the final ten minutes.
Some might argue that at least he got minutes off the bench, but everyone knows how vital White has been for Arsenal and the role he once played.
Which begs the question: does Arteta no longer trust him to start?
Because if he did, as he clearly does with Myles Lewis-Skelly, White would have started against Atletico. Surely Timber needed a breather, and the opportunity was there.
With such limited game time, the ex-Brighton man risks falling further out of favour and potentially missing out on England’s World Cup squad.
White the warrior
All in all, seeing White overlooked is disappointing.
He played through injury for months, taking injections to stay on the pitch when Arsenal had no other right-back available. If there’s one player the club should show patience with, it’s him.
White needs opportunities. And if given them, he’ll surely reclaim his place in Arteta’s plans, even if Timber appears to have made the right-back position his own.
Daniel O
I personally don’t see this as a problem. Throughout a long season White will get his opportunity’s. Brighton in the League cup springs to mind in the near future.
Timber’s performances are consistent at the moment, it’s a no brainer to play him. Although that said, he will need resting along the way of course, as the article eludes to.
But if and when White does get his chances, he needs to be ready to take them. Just now the right back slot belongs to Timber for obvious reasons. It’s whites job to push him at all times, and be ready when called upon.
Arteta is only managing White well because he is still feeling the after effect of playing through injections and he is not even 85% fit yet.
There are many games that White will play a part of this season.
I believe he will start the Carobao Cup game against Brighton on Wednesday.
White can only play RB if Timber gets injured or becomes unfit, because Timber is just too good in the RB position
“… and potentially missing out on England’s World Cup squad.”
White is never going to make himself available for the national team. Although I do agree he should not overplay Timber like he did Saka, to avoid injuries.
Plenty of games for White to play, not an issue.
However, if your issue is Ben White as the starting RB, those days have passed.
White is a fine player, a good RB. Unfortunately for him, Timber is just better; at everything compared to White.
Timber has more pace, better technically,
better 1v1 defender (not even close), and Timber is even a better CB; Timber is more physical, better defender, and wins headers; White is not know for his aerial prowess is he?
I’m glad we have White to rotate and as insurance, but absolutely no way does White replace Timber in starting lineup.
Its clear White had injuries and therefore Timber is in possession of the spot. White is still getting to match fitness hence minutes here and there
MLS is already fully match fit and hence why he is starting here and there especially CL … but also proving a point to Arteta how good he is …(great run for Martinelli’s goal ! )
In years gone by players used the matches themselves to keep match fit….we don’t see what’s going on behind closed doors at training…perhaps Timber is sitting out and White getting miles in his legs.
In a strange way Ode getting injured I think will get Eze up to speed quicker than if he was also having minutes off the bench as that left wing has serious competiton with Trossard and Martinelli doing so well …
Great to see Gyo get 2 scrappy goals. Doesn’t matter as he now has 5 in 11 or 12 so around 1 in 2 . Hope this kick starts a run for him. Most teams won’t know what to do if he now has more confidence and starts scoring as they already double team him !
Re Carabao Cup it will be good to see our so called 2nd string start thise games. Most could easily begin our starting XI which we didn’t have the luxury of in the past. Let’s not take Brighton or anyone else for that matter too easily…..one game at a time as they say
if Arteta had rushed White in and dropped Timber as soon as White was available then the article would have been on how he is using the players like a bar of soap, has favouritism etc etc. White has really struggled physically ever since returning from surgery. In that time Timber has been probably the best RB in the league so no wonder he’s not getting a sniff. We know Arteta loves him so there has to be something physical holding him back.