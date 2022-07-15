Is Mikel Arteta putting too much pressure on Gabriel Jesus?

Mikel Arteta made a big point of going after the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer as his main signing to take Arsenal up a level. After last season’s debacle with Aubameyang and Lacazette as our main strikers and who only managed a handfull of goals between them, it was obvious that the Gunners needed a 20 goal a season striker as a replacement urgently.
Well, now Arteta has got his man, and all Arsenal fans are hoping that Jesus really is going to be our saviour next season. The Brazilian certainly started explosively in our first pre-season game at Nurnberg, when he came on for the second half, scoring his first goal after 90 seconds and bagging his second towards the end.
As Arteta said after the game: “He’s all energy,”
“You see his enthusiasm, he’s always smiling, he’s always talking to his teammates and apart from that I think he brings a different level of desire and commitment and enthusiasm, so I think it’s really good.
“That’s why we brought him here., to put the ball in the back of the net. And obviously for his confidence and for him to believe in what we are doing I think it’s really important and he’s settled really well.”
Arteta obviously believes in him, and hopefully he will end up as an Arsenal legend, but the ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol is worried that he may buckle under the pressure and the responsibility resting on his shoulders. “The worrying thing would be, you talk about being a superstar at Arsenal,” Nicol told ESPN. “I tell you what, what an opportunity to go to Man City and be a superstar and score lots of goals with the chances that they make, and he couldn’t do that.”
We have all talked about the reasons behind his lack of chances and goals at Man City as for why in his best season at the Etihad he only scored 14 goals, but we can only hope he has grown and matured enough to become a deadlier hitman under Arteta.
We saw how desperate Alexandre Lacazette was to score goals last season, and he obviously couldn’t handle the pressure. We can only hope that Jesus doesn’t succumb to the same mental block….
Darren N.
He’s been paid well enough for that kind of pressure.
No, Arteta knows exactly what he can expect from Jesus.
It was just a boilerplate speech to welcome a new CF. Jesus is in his prime, so I also expect a high work rate from him
Even if Jesus becomes a flop, at least Nketiah would learn from him, as he did when Lacazette and Aubameyang were still at Arsenal
Jesus is dropping down a level at Arsenal. He had 5 years at City where PL titles, domestic cups and CL semi finals were mandatory. At Arsenal top 4 is the goal but not essential while the EL is a lot easier domestic cps are a bonus. The truth is Jesus will get all his 50mill salary whether he succeeds or not. Pepe Auba Laca all on 95mill fee/salary cruised through life at Arsenal laughed all the way …. to he bank. Besides Jesus is lucky as Arsenal’s overall squad is more talented and more toughened than it has been for 5 years with Odegaard Saka ESR Martinelli and now Vieira creating chances Jesus has joined at the most opportune time. No such thing as pressure when you are guaranteed 50mill over 5 years kicking a football round.
FF, so know it’s not ESSENTIAL for The Arsenal not to finish in the top four?
My goodness, by the end of the season, you’ll have moved the goalposts far enough to allow Mikel to get us relegated and still explain it as progress!!
Top four is absolute minimum after the expenditure we have seen, along with cup runs that don’t see us eliminated in the early rounds.
You do know Chelsea and spurs have also spent an equal or more amount of money right? and will likely spend more…as well as Utd amongst others…..before including the likes of west ham, Newcastle, Leicester.or any shock teams.
Top four is possible but its going to be one of the hardest most closely fought leagues in a long long time….
Effort, commitment and a positive approach forward is all that can be asked, which will hopefully give us a great opportunity to break back into the top lot,
No, I don’t know that the clubs you mentioned have spent the same or more as Mikel has since he became manager.
Perhaps you could detail their expenditure versus ours?
We are presently at over £200,000,000 and still counting… so top four is the minimum position required.
It now seems that the PL has suddenly become the hardest fought over season ever and we should NOW have effort, commitment and a positive approach…. but finishing fourth is not ESSENTIAL as the other clubs mentioned are also buying players?
Well, I believe our club should have more loftier ambitions than worrying about the clubs you mentioned and making excuses for failing to achieve what Mikel promised us two years ago – that we would actually WIN the CL this coming season, is becoming a shopping list!!!
I agree with you Ken, but we were fare behind and had a gap to close in terms of quality. So fare in this transfer window we haven’t added enough quality compared to Chelsea and Tottenham which means that at least four clubs have a better squad than us. I find it unrealistic to compete top four with a weaker squad than our opponents.
Again I beg to differ Fairfan, Mikel is right to demand, he is no relaxed grandpa who cannot even zip his coat! When Mikel demands, we as fans benefit. The club payed top dollar, so we deserve top top performances. Have to agree that Ozil & Laca & Auba were lucky to be in cosy dressing room but once Mikel turned on the heat, they all melted into oblivion. Likewise I agree with you that with the current crop of players we are more talented and toughened as you say.
I hope we won’t overpay for Zinchenko. Hes only started like 10-20 games a season for City for the past 4 seasons. That kind of a reserve player can’t cost more than 20-25 million.
I would still buy Grimaldo for the quoted 7-9 million fee. Why? Because I have feeling Zinchenko would play CM, and for that fee Grimaldo would be a bargain. He’s got 40 assists as a LB in the past 6 seasons and he’s 27. We could easily buy him, keep for a while and sell on for profit. He’s on lowly wages too.
Tierney won’t survive a full season. He can only start maximum of 30 games a season before he gets injured.
Being a reliable back up to citys best players in the world, whilst being young and impressive is not exactly a poor reserve…….you think 30 odd mil is a lot these days? crazy.
Zinchenko is not exactly young.. He turns 26 at the end of the year. He’s been impressive but still, just 10-20 starts a season for the past 4 seasons. How can that command 30 millions?
I think we’re just desperate for the targets MA wants and pay whatever the selling club demands. Shame how it doesn’t work like that the other way around.
Good player with all the potential tial to do well. This is foot all u never get something certain. In the past we have seen player like pepe and lacca kill it elsewhere and come to arsenal and flop. This has been the case for all clubs. Some are hits some are misses. I think of zlatan, Shevchenko for Chelsea if your old enough to remember.
We just gotta aget behind the manager and the team. We’ll thought out signing in my opinion #COYG
I dont think Jesus is under undue pressure. Arteta has made it clear he wants Jesus to play his natural game and with Saka, Ode and Martinelli in supporting roles around him, I dont think he is under pressure.