Is Mikel Arteta putting too much pressure on Gabriel Jesus?

Mikel Arteta made a big point of going after the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus this summer as his main signing to take Arsenal up a level. After last season’s debacle with Aubameyang and Lacazette as our main strikers and who only managed a handfull of goals between them, it was obvious that the Gunners needed a 20 goal a season striker as a replacement urgently.

Well, now Arteta has got his man, and all Arsenal fans are hoping that Jesus really is going to be our saviour next season. The Brazilian certainly started explosively in our first pre-season game at Nurnberg, when he came on for the second half, scoring his first goal after 90 seconds and bagging his second towards the end.

As Arteta said after the game: “He’s all energy,”

“You see his enthusiasm, he’s always smiling, he’s always talking to his teammates and apart from that I think he brings a different level of desire and commitment and enthusiasm, so I think it’s really good.

“That’s why we brought him here., to put the ball in the back of the net. And obviously for his confidence and for him to believe in what we are doing I think it’s really important and he’s settled really well.”

Arteta obviously believes in him, and hopefully he will end up as an Arsenal legend, but the ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol is worried that he may buckle under the pressure and the responsibility resting on his shoulders. “The worrying thing would be, you talk about being a superstar at Arsenal,” Nicol told ESPN. “I tell you what, what an opportunity to go to Man City and be a superstar and score lots of goals with the chances that they make, and he couldn’t do that.”

We have all talked about the reasons behind his lack of chances and goals at Man City as for why in his best season at the Etihad he only scored 14 goals, but we can only hope he has grown and matured enough to become a deadlier hitman under Arteta.

We saw how desperate Alexandre Lacazette was to score goals last season, and he obviously couldn’t handle the pressure. We can only hope that Jesus doesn’t succumb to the same mental block….

Darren N.

