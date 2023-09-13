Is Mikel Arteta risking his job by playing Havertz in every game?

Hansi Flick, the coach of Germany’s men’s football team, was fired last weekend. Moreover, he is the only one ever who has been fired from that job.

Although his sacking was the result of a string of terrible performances, from the devastating World Cup exit from the group stages to the 4-1 loss to Japan the other day, others think it was linked to the sackings of Frank Lampard, Thomas Tuchel, and Graham Potter. There’s a conspiracy notion that all of these coaches trusted Kai Havertz and never gave up on him, even when he wasn’t at his best, and ended up losing their jobs as a result.

Mikel Arteta of Arsenal is similarly demonstrating unconditional belief in Havertz, starting him in every game despite requests for him to be dropped due to his inability to perform.

Should Mikel Arteta be concerned about losing his job if he continues to rely on the German international?

I doubt so, because there are another ten other players on the pitch who will constantly battle for the Spaniard. Even so, the Kai Havertz situation must be resolved. Gooners can be patient, but their patience may run out if the 24-year-old fails to perform at his best but continues to be used ahead of alternative options such as Fabio Vieira.

Havertz should repay Arteta’s faith in him or risk being benched, since I believe the Arsenal manager is brave enough to make difficult decisions that will benefit his team.

Daniel O

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…