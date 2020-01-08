Is Mikel Arteta set for his first big clash with the Arsenal board?

The Arsenal board is reluctant to give Mikel Arteta the funds to strengthen the team this month.

There have already been a significant number of Arsenal rumours since the winter transfer window opened and there will be a whole lot more before the month is out, that you can be certain of.

We have almost no idea which particular rumour is grounded in reality or fantasy but what we do know, is that the Arsenal squad needs overhauling.

It is also reasonable to assume that Mikel Arteta would want to bring his own players in and jettison those that either does not buy into his ideas or are simply not good enough.

However, it is being reported that Arteta is facing resistance from the board in terms of the sort of player he wants to acquire. In fact, Teamtalk has run just that sort of headline using a variety of links to back up their assertion.

Now, no one knows what the Spaniard was told or promised when he agreed to manage Arsenal. He may well have been told that there is no money available this month. He may also have been told that only loan players are acceptable at this time. Again, no one knows for sure.

There is no proof that the board is resistant, there is no proof that Arteta wants a particular player, we know he does not want the likes of Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave and that is about it.

Is there a clash coming between Arteta and the Arsenal board? I have no idea and that is the whole point, no one does and any reports to the contrary without evidence is nothing more than sensationalist reporting for the sake of it.