Is Mikel Arteta set to make a mistake when naming his vice-captain? (Opinion)

Hector Bellerin has departed Arsenal leaving an opening as vice-captain, and I can’t help but fear that Mikel Arteta is going make a mistake by naming Granit Xhaka as his man.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our current captain, the man who was last season dropped for continually showing up late, and he could now be backed up the Swiss international, who has so much going against him.

We could talk about the reason why he was stripped of the captaincy back in November 2019, for lashing out and shouting abuse at the fans inside the Emirates on October 27 as he was substituted, also refusing to shake the hand of then-manager Unai Emery as he left the field.

We could also look at his various red cards, his numerous costly mistakes leading to goals(hardly the best example to be setting), or we could even look at the latest news coming from his international boss, that Xhaka has now contracted Coronavirus, whilst being the only one of his squad not to be vaccinated.

I know we all have different views on the vaccine, and I understand that some believe it hasn’t been tested enough, but the fact remains that the vaccine will protect you as well as PROTECTING THOSE AROUND YOU, and on that basis, somebody who you would want to lead, is somebody who would put others before himself.

Can you see Arteta giving it to anyone else? I think most would agree that Kieran Tierney should be up there, but given Xhaka had the armband against Brentford likely speaks volumes…

Patrick