Is Mikel Arteta set to make a mistake when naming his vice-captain? (Opinion)

Hector Bellerin has departed Arsenal leaving an opening as vice-captain, and I can’t help but fear that Mikel Arteta is going make a mistake by naming Granit Xhaka as his man.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our current captain, the man who was last season dropped for continually showing up late, and he could now be backed up the Swiss international, who has so much going against him.
We could talk about the reason why he was stripped of the captaincy back in November 2019, for lashing out and shouting abuse at the fans inside the Emirates on October 27 as he was substituted, also refusing to shake the hand of then-manager Unai Emery as he left the field.
We could also look at his various red cards, his numerous costly mistakes leading to goals(hardly the best example to be setting), or we could even look at the latest news coming from his international boss, that Xhaka has now contracted Coronavirus, whilst being the only one of his squad not to be vaccinated.
I know we all have different views on the vaccine, and I understand that some believe it hasn’t been tested enough, but the fact remains that the vaccine will protect you as well as PROTECTING THOSE AROUND YOU, and on that basis, somebody who you would want to lead, is somebody who would put others before himself.
Can you see Arteta giving it to anyone else? I think most would agree that Kieran Tierney should be up there, but given Xhaka had the armband against Brentford likely speaks volumes…
Patrick
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
Anyone but Xhaka, that would be typical of the decision making of this club, if that were to happen.
I guess Xhaka is the most respected player and the best communicator in the dressing room at Monchengladbach/ Switzerland/ Arsenal, hence Wenger, Emery, Ljungberg, Arteta, Favre and Petkovic made him their captain
Xhaka cannot deliver in the field of play. People are respected for what they can do. He doesn’t have the intellectual power. How he someone to do something that he cannot do? Typical Arteta’s decision
But GAI how can you defend or find excuses for a player who most definitely hasn’t been a good captain in the past for Arsenal and is definitely not a leader on the pitch. My view is Arsenal need to move on from xhaka to move on.
Both should be nowhere near the captain’s armband.
If players respect him.. Yes….. Fans shouldn’t make such decisions
@Olusola Fadire
RealTalk Gooner…👍🏿
OF, if players respect him? How come when he was captain our team were a joke? Where was his leadership on the field?
No the heir apparent should be vice captain, that man will soon be Captain Tesco.
He is the most logical choice though, isn’t he? I agree with Olusola up there. If he is respected as a player and a leader in the dressing room, then he should be the vice-captain. Destabilizing team structure by naming KT might do more harm than good. I feel needs another season more to show his ability as a leader before being considered for the captain.