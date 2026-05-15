Is Mikel Arteta the best Premier League manager of the season?

Mikel Arteta is on the cusp of ending the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool in recent Premier League title wins and could achieve that feat this season.

Since the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Arsenal have been among the strongest sides in Europe and have consistently challenged for the Premier League title. However, they have not yet managed to secure the trophy despite finishing second for three consecutive seasons. The Gunners remain determined to change that this year, with only two matches remaining.

Arsenal title push and Arteta impact

Arsenal continue to focus on maintaining performance levels in the closing stage of the season as they aim to secure the title. The players remain committed to Arteta’s instructions and have shown strong consistency across recent fixtures while also maintaining discipline and focus in high-pressure moments.

The final matches will be decisive, and any slip could prove costly in a tightly contested race. Nevertheless, the team believe they have done enough over the course of the season to give themselves a strong chance of success, and there is still little margin for error in the remaining fixtures.

Award recognition and season assessment

Attention has also turned to individual recognition for Arteta, as his work this season has been widely praised. According to Arsenal Media, he has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award following Arsenal’s strong campaign.

The Gunners have performed at a high level under his guidance, and many believe he deserves recognition even if the title is not secured. Their consistency over recent months has been one of the strongest in the league, and their progress has been clear throughout the campaign.

If Arsenal complete the season by winning the title, his chances of receiving the award would increase further as voters often reward both performance and achievement. Neutral observers have also taken note of the progress made under his leadership and the overall stability he has brought to the team across the season.

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