Is Mikel Arteta the Premier League Manager of the Season?

Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award after he helped Arsenal to top the Premier League table for most of this campaign.

The Spaniard has been at the club since the end of 2019 and his rebuild seems to have finally reached its full term this season, as Arsenal led the standings until some weeks back.

Arteta’s side, however, choked on the challenge when it mattered the most and we now expect them to finish behind Manchester City in the race for the league title.

The gaffer has proven to be one of the best coaches in England. Sky Sports revealed he has been nominated alongside Roberto de Zerbi, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Marco Silva and Eddie Howe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has done a superb job at Arsenal this season, but the gaffer will struggle to win this award, considering the other bosses who have also been nominated.

The Spaniard remains one of the best coaches in Europe, but he will have to win some major trophies to be recognised as one.

Next season, he will get a chance to make an impression in the Champions League. If Arsenal does well in the competition, we expect Arteta to be accorded more respect on the continent.

