Is Mikel Arteta the Premier League Manager of the Season?

Mikel Arteta has been nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award after he helped Arsenal to top the Premier League table for most of this campaign.
The Spaniard has been at the club since the end of 2019 and his rebuild seems to have finally reached its full term this season, as Arsenal led the standings until some weeks back.
Arteta’s side, however, choked on the challenge when it mattered the most and we now expect them to finish behind Manchester City in the race for the league title.
The gaffer has proven to be one of the best coaches in England. Sky Sports revealed he has been nominated alongside Roberto de Zerbi, Unai Emery, Pep Guardiola, Marco Silva and Eddie Howe.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arteta has done a superb job at Arsenal this season, but the gaffer will struggle to win this award, considering the other bosses who have also been nominated.
The Spaniard remains one of the best coaches in Europe, but he will have to win some major trophies to be recognised as one.
Next season, he will get a chance to make an impression in the Champions League. If Arsenal does well in the competition, we expect Arteta to be accorded more respect on the continent.
Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta and Howe are the ones for EP best managers for their meteoric achievements demonstrable by the position of Arsenal and Newscaster from last season to this season. But Arteta is miles apart, having led top of the EPL table for most of the season and ending comfortable second this season from 5th of the 2021/22 season.
Arteta, Howe, De Zerbi, but if Pep does the triple it might just be him.
Hate to say it but Pep is my vote for manager of the season. Yet another title, could win the treble, who has managed a better season?
We have had a great season to finish in 2nd, but a “top 4 trophy” and nothing else is not manager of the season material.
Yes he deserves a nomination but Pep and Howe are probably ahead of him as far as achieving.
What about Marco Silva at Fulham?Steve Cooper if Forrest manage to stay up?