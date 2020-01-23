Is Mikel Arteta turning out to be Arsenal’s saviour?

Being a fan of a particular team isn’t always easy. Just ask any Arsenal fan. Even though the Gunners have been able to overcome regular-season mediocrity to capture some hardware over the past few years, hopes of finding any measure of success in 2019-20 are fading fast. As we head into February, Arsenal finds itself in 10th place in the Premier League standings with a less-than-stellar record of six wins, six losses, and a dozen draws. They aren’t out of it yet, but they certainly need to go on a roll through the rest of the season. Fans hope that newly hired head coach Mikel Arteta can breathe new life into the struggling squad.

Arteta, who made his Arsenal coaching debut on Boxing Day, is no stranger to Gunners fans. The former midfielder appeared in 110 matches during his five-year stint with the club. He was part of an Arsenal squad that won two FA Cups. However, at just 37 years of age, Arteta doesn’t have a lot of coaching experience although he enjoyed a lot of success as an assistant coach in Manchester City. The big question is whether Arteta has what it takes to turn Arsenal’s fortunes around. He certainly has his work cut out for him.

Since Arteta made his December 26th debut, Arsenal have remained mediocre at best with a 1-4-1 record. One of the problems is the team’s lack of offensive production. Arsenal has one of the league’s most prolific strikers, but beyond Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/arsenal-backed-cash-pierre-emerick-21173864), Arsenal isn’t much of a scoring threat. Being on the wrong side of 30 and signed through 2021, Aubameyang’s days in a Gunners uniform could be nearing the end. Losing a player who has accounted for nearly half of Arsenal’s goals in 2019-20 is, well, problematic to put it mildly. The team has tallied a dismal eight goals in their last six matches.

With such a lack of scoring depth, it shouldn't be much of a shock to learn that the Gunners have eclipsed the two-goal plateau just twice this season. The last time they did it was against Aston Villa in a 3-2 win on September 22nd. They haven't repeated that feat in the 18 games since. In fact, they have either scored once or been shut out in 12 of those 18 games. It's no wonder they've only notched four wins during that span.

Two things that Arsenal fans can feel good about are the team’s defensive play and the goalkeeping. The defense might not rank up there with the likes of Liverpool, Leicester City, or Sheffield United, but it’s kept the Gunners in a lot of games. Goalkeeper Bernd Leno has been very strong. The 27-year-old German, who is signed through 2023, will have to stay sharp if his team is to have any chance of going on a run down the stretch. This is especially true when you consider the team’s lack of scoring this year. Still, Gunners fans have to face the bitter reality. A coaching change probably isn’t going to make that much of a difference in the short term. This team has plenty of other issues to deal with and things will likely get worse before they get better. Worry not. Things will eventually get better.

The Gunners' 2019-20 Premier League season might end up being a bust.