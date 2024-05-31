Is Mikel Arteta worth as much as Pep Guardiola in wages?

Mikel Arteta has been the main challenger to Pep Guardiola in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

The Arsenal manager has transformed the team from the brink of falling out of the top six into one of the top two sides in the league within four years.

Arteta’s team keeps improving, and his reputation as one of the best managers in England is also growing.

His current deal expires in 2025, and there is no indication that he wants to leave the Emirates anytime soon.

Arsenal has remained one of the top clubs in the country over the last two seasons, and they are now looking to offer him a new contract.

Talks are ongoing, and a report in the Daily Mail says he is in line to earn close to the £20m-a-year salary that Guardiola makes at the Etihad.

The former midfielder has already proven that he is one of the best managers in the world, and he is expected to win some trophies soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been one of the best managers in England so far, and we hope he signs a new contract soon.

However, there is no suggestion that he wants out, so we need to be more relaxed about his future.

