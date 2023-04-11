Is Milinkovic-Savic a better option for Arsenal than Declan Rice?

Milinkovic Savic to Arsenal transfer rumours have resurfaced. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio will offer Savic a four-year contract worth €4 million a season plus bonuses, with a £52.5 million (€60 million) release clause.

However, SMC does not appear to be interested in staying at Lazio and has stated that he will make a decision on his future in the summer The midfielder’s choice offers Arsenal every reason to push for his transfer this summer, given that his contract expires in 2024, he could be available on the cheap, and he has been pursued by Arsenal for the past few seasons.

Interesting La Gazetta dello Sport ends their report by claiming Edu and the Arsenal board will offer the Serbian midfielder as the first gift to Arteta if he can beat Pep Guardiola to the PL title.

Other than that report, Italian journalist Nicollo Ceccarini claims Arsenal are more than determined about Milinkovic Savic joining Arteta’s project, saying, “There are many admirers in the Premier League; Arsenal remain the most determined club, but surprises cannot be ruled out.”

Savic, if he joins Arsenal, may transform the club; his numbers for this season alone show that he has 6 goals and 8 assists in 27 league games, demonstrating what a threat he might become at Arsenal.

But the question is, what happens to Arsenal’s interest in Declan Rice if he joins? Can they sign both of them?

Daniel O