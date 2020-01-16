Is Ndidi a better option for Arsenal than Lucas Torreira?

Is Wilfred Ndidi a better option to what we already have at Arsenal? by Lagos Gooner

Good day Gooners. Wilfred Ndidi, the Nigerian international who plays as a defensive midfielder for Leicester has been one player whose name has been coming up recently whenever Arsenal transfer plans are discussed. We have lots of midfielders at Arsenal; we also have good midfielders in the junior team set up. This however, has not stopped the press from linking Ndidi to Arsenal. Is Ndidi a better option to what we have currently at Arsenal?

Just this morning, while reading the latest Arsenal rumours on the net, I came across a story talking about how a former England international believes Ndidi is a better option to the midfielders Arsenal have in the club at the moment, especially Lucas Torreira! According the mirror.co.uk, former England international, Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Ndidi is a better player compared to what we have at Arsenal.

“I still don’t think he’s the player who is going to take Arsenal to that next step,” Agbonlahor said of Torreira, speaking to Stadium Astro.

“I think even Arteta will look at him and think ‘he can do a job now’ but maybe when the summer comes he might be looking for someone with more legs, someone better.

“I think he is [good] for now but it’s because probably Arteta can’t go out and buy players in January, he might have to wait until the summer.

“So for the players he’s got available in that squad, I think Torreira’s the best option he’s got at the moment.”

When asked about the prospect of Arsenal signing Ndidi, the mirror reports Agbonlahor as saying “Yeah, I think the way he’s been playing for Leicester, he’s got the legs in midfield, he can play the ball forward as well, he can win the ball back. But Leicester is doing better than Arsenal at the moment so they’re not going to sell their players.”

Wilfred Ndidi is a very good player, but then we have Lucas Torreira who is equally a good player. The only thing limiting Lucas from taking control of Arsenal’s midfield is injury! If Lucas can be fit enough to play many games, he will definitely be a beast in the middle. Arsenal’s instability has also not helped Lucas and other players in the team, career development wise. Wilfred Ndidi would be welcome to Arsenal if he comes, but I don’t really see him as an improvement on Lucas, I see him as a different flavour of a defensive midfielder.

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua