Is Neto good enough to be Arsenal’s backup keeper behind David Raya?

Is Neto good enough to be backup goalie?

On the 30th August with one day to go till the end of the Summer transfer window Arsenal signed AFC Bournemouth’s captain and goalie Neto.

Neto was signed to replace Aaron Ramsdale who became Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper last season after having his place taken by loanee David Raya before he signed a permanent contract in July.

However is Neto strong enough to take over second spot at The Emirates?

Neto is far from being a top goalkeeper and is ranked on transfer market as the 194th best goalkeeper in the world.

Despite having played and been backup goalie for the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Valencia where he won a neat collection of trophies. Including two Serie A titles, two Coppa Italia’s, one Supercoppa Italia and two Cope del Rey he’s showcased as the 301st best Brazilian footballer globally.

In terms of all Premiership footballers out of 533 players he’s ranked low down at 449.

Putting things in a greater perspective showing his abilities as a player he’s scored as the 3,476 best player on earth according to Transfer Market.

Last season at the Vitality Stadium Neto kept only seven clean sheets in 32 matches for The Cherries.

The 2022/23 campaign wasn’t much better for the Brazilian who said upon arriving at London Colney last week: “I’m realising a dream in my life, a dream come true” managing only six clean sheets.

In total he gathered 13 clean sheets in two Premier League seasons down in Dorset which is something you would expect from a top keeper in one.

Neto’s transfer value is currently seven times worse than what it was only six years ago.

Considering Arsenal are looking to mount a challenge on the title and need to be prepared for if David Raya gets injured they need a greater replacement.

Raya will only last so long before he needs covering!

Liam Harding

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…