Is neutralising Liverpool’s Salah the answer to Arsenal’s title hopes?

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates . (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Some Gooners have already given up on Arsenal catching Liverpool in the race for league glory. Critics of Arsenal, on the other hand, are adamant Arsenal won’t win the title—some even claim that, had Chelsea beaten them, they would be firmly locked in the top-four battle instead.

That said, should Arteta and the boys simply give up on the title, and applying pressure on Liverpool, and instead focus on pushing for Champions League success?

Having watched Liverpool crumble in the Champions League (eliminated by PSG) and lose the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle, isn’t there a glimmer of hope that the Reds might drop points in the coming weeks?

Both PSG and Newcastle (last Sunday) demonstrated the blueprint for nullifying Liverpool: neutralise Mohamed Salah’s threat, and Liverpool suddenly look far less dangerous.

PSG’s Nuno Mendes and Newcastle’s Tino Livramento successfully pocketed Salah, and Liverpool struggled to make an impact in both matches.

Without the Egyptian, the Reds look toothless in attack. Diogo Jota and Darwin Núñez have each managed just one goal in their last nine league games, while Luis Díaz has only one goal in his last 11 league matches.

Looking at Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures—Everton (2nd April), Fulham (4th April), Chelsea (3rd May), Arsenal (10th May), and Brighton (18th May)—these are matches where, if the opposition brings their A-game and neutralise Salah, Liverpool could well drop points.

Meanwhile, with Bukayo Saka expected to return, Mikel Merino thriving in the false 9 role, and both Timber and Lewis-Skelly excelling, I’d back Arsenal to end the season on a high.

Arsenal’s remaining fixtures include Fulham, Everton, Brentford, Ipswich, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Southampton—a schedule with two to three tough matches but one where every game is winnable.

The aim for the Gunners shouldn’t simply be securing a top-four finish; it should be to finish as high up the table as possible, while still pursuing European glory. If they strive for that, who knows? We could witness one of the most iconic title collapses from Liverpool, paving the way for Arsenal’s league triumph.

What do you think Gooners? After all, anything’s possible in football, isn’t it?

Daniel O

________________________________________________________________________________________

