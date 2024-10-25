Is Nick Cushing the front-runner to replace Eidevall as Arsenal Women’s head coach?

Arsenal Women are looking for a new head coach to replace Jonas Eidevall, who resigned from his position last week after a poor start to this WSL season. Former Manchester City Women’s manager, Nick Cushing, has emerged as the frontrunner to succeed Eidevall as Arsenal’s head coach. Cushing is presently the head coach of MLS club New York City.

Is Cushing the frontrunner to lead Arsenal? According to Tom Garry of the Guardian, Cushing is not the only a strong managerial candidate for the Arsenal Women’s top job. The club believes Renee Slegers is doing an excellent job and can continue to lead the team in an interim capacity; therefore, they are not in a hurry to appoint anyone.

Before Eidevall left, Edu and Clare Wheatley (the director of women’s football) knew who would take over at Arsenal and what to look for, so Gooners shouldn’t worry.

Garry states, “Cushing is not the only coach Arsenal have identified as a strong candidate to replace Eidevall. The club are understood to be in no rush to make an appointment, with senior staff believing that they are in safe hands with the interim head coach, Renée Slegers.

“Edu and director of women’s football, Clare Wheatley, are leading the search for their next head coach and are believed to have already had a clear idea of the profile of coach they would want to recruit before Eidevall’s resignation.”

Gunner legend, Casey Stoney, is also understood to be in the running for the Head Coach position.

These statements make it clear that most rumors about the search for Arsenal’s new Women’s manager are speculative. Bloggers eagerly fuel Gooners’ speculation whenever the names of those under consideration leak. Nevertheless, stay tuned as we will soon reveal the new manager of Arsenal Women’s team. Until then, let’s show our support for interim manager Renee Slegers, who has led the team to two consecutive victories.

What are your thoughts on the situation Gooners?

Michelle M

