How much is Nketiah actually worth to Arsenal?

Is Nketiah worth 100k per week? by Quentin Tricard

Let’s try to answer that question the best we can.

First of all, what’s the worst case scenario for Arsenal if Nketiah signs such a contract?

He fails, doesn’t score any goals next season and spends the rest of his contract on loan with Arsenal paying half his wages. Cost for the club? Somewhere between £10 and £15 millions.

Now let’s look at his stats this season.

In the premier league he played 825 min and scored 5 goals, that’s 0.55 goals per 90 min.

Believe it or not, he’s ranking 9th in goals per 90 min in the EPL this season.

It’s a small sample for sure and we don’t know if he can maintain such standards through out an entire season.

In domestic cups he’s scored 5 goals in 307min this season (1.46 goals per 90 min)

His best achievement so far is being England U21 all time record goal scorer.

The moment he was given a Premier league opportunity in the starting 11 this season he didn’t look back. He stood up, took his responsibilities under money, time, enormous pressure, and banged 5 goals in 7 games.

He’s young, he’s talented, he’s hungry for goals, he’s confident and he’s cocky.

On the top of that he’s a local lad, knows the club inside out and Arteta trusts him.

Do we need another striker in the squad?

Of course we do. But whoever it is we manage to buy in the summer, I put my money on Nketiah to come out on top.

Do you see any English striker playing number 9 position under the age of 25 better than Nketiah?

How much is a young English goal scorer worth on the transfer market?

Look at how much we paid for White, or how much Maguire cost Man Utd.

As a conclusion, is Nketiah worth a 5 million signing bonus and 100k per week? I don’t think so, and that’s probably why he hasn’t signed this contract.

He can ask for more money from the club, he’s well worth it.

