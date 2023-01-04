Is Nketiah “playing himself into a transfer away from Arsenal”?

Is This Arsenal Star Playing Himself Into A Major Move? Wrighty thinks so! by Darren N

Eddie Nketiah should see Gabriel Jesus’ injury as a blessing in disguise. He is now Arteta’s only fit natural striker, so the Spaniard has no choice but to rely on him.

So, how long can we expect Nketiah to lead Artetas’ assault? With Arsenal interested in Mykhailo Mudryk, I believe Nketiah will lead Arteta’s attack until Gabriel Jesus is fit and ready to return. So, why do I think so?

Mudryk can play anywhere in the attacking third, but he is not a striker. At Shakhtar Donetsk, the 21-year-old has mostly played as a left winger, and his rise to prominence has come when he has covered that position.

With Nketiah scoring twice in three starts for Arsenal, Arteta’s attack could be in good hands. Arsenal legend Ian Wright can’t stop gushing about how natural it feels for Nketiah to be filling in for the injured Jesus.

“Eddie Nketiah is under a lot of pressure; people are thinking, is he going to do it? He’s just signed a new deal. Everybody’s talking about how much he’s supposedly getting. It’s irrelevant what he’s getting because Mikel [Arteta] knows he can come in and do it,” said Wright on The Kelly and Wrighty Show.

“This moment he’s [Nketiah] in now, where Arsenal’s main striker is out, he’s [Jesus] the guy they signed. He’s been there since he’s 14; he’s a goal scorer at all the levels.”

Other than that, Wright also hinted Nketiah could be playing himself into a transfer away from Arsenal, saying, “Now he’s come on the stage and he’s actually scoring. This is his time to build that profile, to be that guy. What people will see is that when he came in, he was under pressure, and he’s done it. Now people will say, ‘I want to take him as my main guy’.

“He’s now proving that he can deal with that. He can deal with the fact that, yeah, ‘I can go in and be the main man’. His link-up play has been good, he sniffs around the box as well and he’s scoring the goals.”

Nketiah had the option of leaving Arsenal as a free agent last summer, but he chose to stay. He didn’t play much before the World Cup break, but now he has the opportunity to do so.

If he continues to impress, he could become Arteta’s main man and not leave to play for another team.

