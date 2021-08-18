Is Odegaard really the answer to Arsenal’s problems?

The possibility of Martin Odegaard rejoining Arsenal increased this weekend when he was left out of Real Madrid’s squad to kick off La Liga.

The Norwegian has made no secret of his desire to make it at Real Madrid, but this latest rejection might be the moment he has to accept he won’t get a chance at the Bernabeau.

Like Barcelona, Real are financially not in great shape so are unable to make a Galactico purchase. If you can’t break into their midfield now, you never will.

He was hoping that the departure of Zidane would increase the possibility of starting in Spain, but Carlo Ancelotti explained the Norwegian being dropped because, ‘I have 8 important players in this position.’

This contradicts reports his manager was willing to give him a sustained run of games.

At a time when Real need to raise funds, directors will notice if an asset valued 30-50 million is being paid to sit at home.

Arsenal and Madrid could now play poker and see who bluffs first.

Edu will be aware that Real need money so might sell at a cut price. Equally Perez knows how much pressure Arteta is under to add creativity to his midfield.

Personally, I wouldn’t offer more than 30 million. Anything more then that I think we can get better.

40 million for example is allotted to pay for almost the exact same midfield as last campaign.

The idea of a loan is to prove you deserve to stay more permanent.

He scored 1 goal in 14 prem appearances and recorded 2 assists.

Nothing special.

They say insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

Smith Rowe and Odegaard as our sole number 10 from January onwards didn’t get us near the top 4 and couldn’t beat Villarreal over two legs.

So why would the same combination close the gap between us and Man City (who brought Grealish), Man United (Sancho and Varane) or Chelsea (who brought back Lukaku)?

It begs the question if Arsenal were happy with his contribution on loan (and that’s what we have to assume) why are we waiting till now to negotiate?

Surely in a world where everyone speaks off record, we would have found out the likelihood of a permanent deal at any point he was with us.

If it wasn’t deemed that important to ask the question then we shouldn’t be investing so much money in him.

If he’s our first-choice creative midfielder, then it doesn’t reflect well on Edu that the season has started, and the 22-year-old is still not our player.

Instead, it seems our recruitment team are making things up as they go along

Only at Arsenal would you loan a midfielder who contributes to your worst finish in quarter of a century …. go round the houses …. just to end up with the same creative options.

When you consider it’s been over 12 months since it was clear Ozil wouldn’t kick a ball for us again, that’s a long time to find a replacement.

Our owner should be angry and embarrassed about finishing 8th, not accepting the bare minimum.

When Chelsea finished 4th, look which striker they brought, look at Man United when they needed a defender. When Arsenal needed a number 10, they yet again went to a big club with a begging bowl asking for their scraps.

Before the Euros some gooners believed we could get a Sterling or Grealish.

couple of weeks ago we were linked with Bernardo Silva.

We have ended up with a midfielder we had in January. If that wasn’t enough from Jan – May, why would it be enough now?

Things change yet stay the same

