Is Odegaard really the answer to Arsenal’s problems?

The possibility of Martin Odegaard rejoining Arsenal increased this weekend when he was left out of Real Madrid’s squad to kick off La Liga.
The Norwegian has made no secret of his desire to make it at Real Madrid, but this latest rejection might be the moment he has to accept he won’t get a chance at the Bernabeau.
Like Barcelona, Real are financially not in great shape so are unable to make a Galactico purchase. If you can’t break into their midfield now, you never will.
He was hoping that the departure of Zidane would increase the possibility of starting in Spain, but Carlo Ancelotti explained the Norwegian being dropped because, ‘I have 8 important players in this position.’
This contradicts reports his manager was willing to give him a sustained run of games.
At a time when Real need to raise funds, directors will notice if an asset valued 30-50 million is being paid to sit at home.
Arsenal and Madrid could now play poker and see who bluffs first.
Edu will be aware that Real need money so might sell at a cut price. Equally Perez knows how much pressure Arteta is under to add creativity to his midfield.
Personally, I wouldn’t offer more than 30 million. Anything more then that I think we can get better.
40 million for example is allotted to pay for almost the exact same midfield as last campaign.
The idea of a loan is to prove you deserve to stay more permanent.
He scored 1 goal in 14 prem appearances and recorded 2 assists.
Nothing special.
They say insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result.
Smith Rowe and Odegaard as our sole number 10 from January onwards didn’t get us near the top 4 and couldn’t beat Villarreal over two legs.
So why would the same combination close the gap between us and Man City (who brought Grealish), Man United (Sancho and Varane) or Chelsea (who brought back Lukaku)?
It begs the question if Arsenal were happy with his contribution on loan (and that’s what we have to assume) why are we waiting till now to negotiate?
Surely in a world where everyone speaks off record, we would have found out the likelihood of a permanent deal at any point he was with us.
If it wasn’t deemed that important to ask the question then we shouldn’t be investing so much money in him.
If he’s our first-choice creative midfielder, then it doesn’t reflect well on Edu that the season has started, and the 22-year-old is still not our player.
Instead, it seems our recruitment team are making things up as they go along
Only at Arsenal would you loan a midfielder who contributes to your worst finish in quarter of a century …. go round the houses …. just to end up with the same creative options.
When you consider it’s been over 12 months since it was clear Ozil wouldn’t kick a ball for us again, that’s a long time to find a replacement.
Our owner should be angry and embarrassed about finishing 8th, not accepting the bare minimum.
When Chelsea finished 4th, look which striker they brought, look at Man United when they needed a defender. When Arsenal needed a number 10, they yet again went to a big club with a begging bowl asking for their scraps.
Before the Euros some gooners believed we could get a Sterling or Grealish.
- couple of weeks ago we were linked with Bernardo Silva.
We have ended up with a midfielder we had in January. If that wasn’t enough from Jan – May, why would it be enough now?
Things change yet stay the same
Be Kind in The Comments
Dan
22 CommentsAdd a Comment
Sideway passes (like Arteta himself) he we come.
A solid player but nothing to write home about and is why he is not wanted in RM.
ESR may suffer as a consequence of him being signed since MA may push him out of position to accommodate him.
Hope I’m wrong but I saw nothing last season to think he was a game changer.
ESR>>>>>>>>>>Odegaard… I don’t see him improving our squad. Hope I’m wrong tho.
The guy is just 22, remember. Loads of progress to come.
If anyone fails to see the massive improvement in Arsenal’s game last season, after the introduction of Smith-Rowe and Odegaard, that person must be smoking something!
You can give Arteta city and I am telling you it won’t make too much of difference. All we in support of Arteta is just excuse after excuse. I don’t know which world the situation will be ideal so that Arteta can be judged. First fans balmed Wenger Mgmt and his signings for Arteta’s failure, then it was UE time so called rebellion headed by ozil and Kola, then it was pendamic, then it was not giving him £500 million to spent in transfer window then it was young players behaviour issue then it was red cards, then it was bad luck then it was every player one by one starting from Auba all the way back to Leno who underperformed only Saka was spared then it was judge him at end of season then it was judge him after one complete season then it was judge him in preseason then it was judge him coming season in first few games it keeps going and going..ppl keep giving excuses after excuses. While the excuses and positivity pile up the points and our league position are getting worse as time passes. Our football is pathetic, one direction and clueless while we spend millions on position which are not critical or for which we had replacements but completely ignore the position which is causing us to struggle offensively. Well if Arteta is so great then why don’t we see that in points table then ??
I thought we were supposed to be talking about Odegaard ie someone other thn Arteta for a change?
He’s not a game changer, but he’ll increase our tactical options. He’s also not productive in scoring and assisting, but he could be productive in making pre-assists, pressing and passing
Arsenal should’ve bought a duel winner first instead of another ball retention master, but getting a new midfielder after selling one does make sense. I predict we’ll get a new CF if we can sell Lacazette
Agree GAI
We should still get Houssem Aouar. If we don’t Tottenham may well sign him and we will have had a pretty boring transfer window. Arteta was a boring player and he is creating an unexciting boring team. Odegaard is not an exciting game changing player as we saw last season. We need creativity.
Stopped reading at “nothing special”.
We needed an attacking midfielder with signed Emile to a long contract. Needed a creative midfielder we signed Martin, not sure what the rant is for🙄
I hope it works. Not excited really. Madison would have been the statement signing.
An overrated, overpriced, injury prone player
that just happens to have a mercurial side
from time to time.
Yeah just what Arsenal need atm.
SMFH
Odegaard was injured half his loan here 🙄
Nope!
He’s an upgrade on Ceballos that’s for sure. I’ve never doubted his technical ability but his lack of pace could prove to be a difficulty in the modern high pressing game. I hope he proves me wrong.
No one is suggesting for one moment that one player is the answer to all of Arsenal’s problems.
We should perhaps ask how good is Odegaard and what is his ceilling especially compared to other alternatives.
ESR is a somewhat limted but fiesty direct midfielder currently being trialed at 10.
But ESR is also young, English and free.
So a place has to be found for this bundle of energy.
Odegaard is also young but will apparently cost 40m+.
Is this former prodigy worth the fee?
Ode hardly played at all for RM in his 6 years
in fact he has spent 99% of his time on loan including a 5 month loan spell at Arsenal last season.
The general consensus is that Ode is solid and reliable but not yet a dynamic game changer.
But Odegaard falls within the clubs new risk aversion parameters, young, reasonable fee, coachable, some ceiling potential and decent resale value.
So I am comfortable with this decision and welcome the young man back to the club and wish him and the club are long and successful association.
Arsenal fans and Lamentations
Look Odergaard is a good player but not a game changer, he isnt going to pull up any trees but he wont let us down, just a ball mover really. I keep saying it, our transfer window has been totally underwhelming. It can’t be dressed up to be anything other.
Not good enough. An entire summer window wasted and back to square one. How lazy from Arteta and Edu. Any excuse they make must not wash. From what I saw last season Odergaard was a competent player,but never one who could change the direction of a game. Along side Xhaka he’ll fit in well with the turtle paced, low in ideas , fail safe football that Arteta aspires to. Why bother watching that rubbish.
No
He wasn’t very convincing his first loan here. That’s why our opinions are mostly negative. He’s got talent but I dont think he’s right for premier league overall. And I highly doubt Arteta is the one who is going to make him great. Hopefully next manager this season can get something out of him.
I normally like your articles but this is overly pessimistic to the point that is kinda of silly. You didn’t back your claim with any analytics, presumably because they would invalidate your claim about his creative abilities last season. Using this logic Saka wasn’t anything special either with 5 goals and 3 assists in *32* games which is 2-2/3 as many matches, which ofc is absurd. Not to mention odegaard was joining a new team mid season during Covid.
Also you keep mentioning how he wasn’t good enough to elevate us into the top 6 or even top 4 but.. uhm didn’t we finish with the 2nd or 3rd best 2nd half record after the winter break? Just saying…