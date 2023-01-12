Is Oleks Zinchenko Arsenal’s signing of the season?

After a disappointing 2021-22 league season, Mikel Arteta was forced to rethink his Arsenal project, which s deemed doomed by the fact that the Gunners blew a clear chance to return to Champions League football after 5 years away. One of Arteta’s resolutions was to focus not only on signing the promising prospects he has been signing since taking over, but also on signing some experienced players to add some extra quality to his squad.
When it came to acquiring these experienced players, Arteta chose to go after two of Manchester City’s underappreciated stars, Oleksander Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, from his former club. We could spend the entire day discussing how brilliant Jesus has been, so let us instead marvel at how brilliant Zinchenko has been.
Many people did not expect much from Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal because they saw him as a mere left-back; how could a left-back change the dynamics of a team? Fast forward that left-back has been so revolutionary that rival managers are talking about how influential he is.
The Oxford manager Karl Robinson saw his team lose 3-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup, but instead of moping, he took some time to praise Zinchenko.
“If Zinchenko plays he is far more comfortable coming inside and they are a completely different team,” said Robinson, as per the Telegraph.
“But obviously regardless of who plays they are good. [Zinchenko] is such a good player. They are very good, they are also off-the-cuff.”
I know it’s controversial, but could Zinchenko be the Gunners’ signing of the season so far this season?
Hi is a fabulous signing. His vision and passing ability is outstanding.
The best is to come from him.
He’s been very good ,but he’s missed alot of games so to ask that question it is seems abit premature same goes for Jesus now .
Reflecting on the question it’s only between them 2 anyway as the other 3 have hardly played .
No he isn’t.
Guy hasn’t a clue on the defensive side.
I agree with you
hes terrible at defending
maybe he should play on xhakas position
and put KT on lb
It’s not just about defending ,it’s about the system we play when he’s in the side and a system that as us top of the league ,KT himself is not great at defending ,he’s more of an old school LB that likes to get up the pitch which takes away from Martinellis game ,it’s the same with Tomi on the other side ,we now look more compact with the white in that position .
And he as been playing Xhakas old position as he drifts into the middle which allows Xhaka to move more uptop in turn cutting out his mistakes .
I really wish people would stop saying that we “blew” a chance at CL football last season.
Two of the last 3 games were away games vs Newcastle and Spurs. Any team could lose those two games and most of the people talking about “blowing it” at the time had failed to notice just how good Newcastle had become.
Add to that the other issues – injuries, playing those rearranged fixtures when we faced those two at their strongest (post-Bruce in the case of Newcastle), fixture congestion, terrible penalty and sending off decision etc… it was a long way from “blowing it” to my mind. There was a very large slice of bad luck in various forms.
Sorry IDKWIC, but we ABSOLUTELY blew it!!
The tactics were wrong, the player selections were wrong and “fixture congestion “!?!?
If we hadn’t called off the spud game earlier in the season, we wouldn’t have had that scenario.
If the club had invested in the January window and not let players leave before finding replacements, we would not have been in such a position.
The sending off of Holding was so obviously going to happen and your surely not questioning that as well are you?
The positive thing for me, is that MA has learnt from the debacle of those final games and, it seems, is trying to get more players in.