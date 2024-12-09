Is our unsettled back line the cause for Arsenal’s dropping down the table this season?

Arsenal have really suffered from a lack of continuity in our backline this season.
“I don’t know. I cannot promise you with different personnel it wouldn’t have happened. It was a really random situation.
‘Sometimes you have to praise the opposition. From that angle to score with the only shot of the game for the striker, the way he put it away, he did it. OK credit to them as well, and sometimes you have to recognise that.”
These are the thoughts of Mikel Arteta when quizzed on whether the makeshift backline was to blame for Raul Jimenez’s goal. For sure, those comments will be completely different from his honest view of the goal, a different backline would’ve had a much better chance of preventing that goal.
That goal wasn’t the first where our left side and especially Jakub Kiwior were caught lacking. Think back to Liverpool’s late equalizer in our encounter way back and you can see a sort of trend happening. Now I’m not blaming Kiwior for this, even though I think he should be doing better, we can only blame what has become a constant recurrence this campaign, injuries.
In this case, the constant injuries to members of our defense. The one all draw against Fulham was the ninth time the Gunners have fielded a different backline thus far in this campaign in 15 Premier League matches.
This constant shuffling of the backline has been largely due to the injuries that have plagued us all through this past few months. all of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Magalhães, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney and Riccardo Calafiori have all been injured at some points of the season.
In fact only one (Kieran Tierney) of those names mentioned above is currently fit, leaving us, as it stands, with only four senior defenders to calll upon excluding Lewis-Skelly.
This constant changing of the backline has created instability and a lack of cohesion that was not present for large parts of the previous campaign. For this reason, we have struggled keep cleansheets with more regularity.
In spite of this, it hasn’t been the only reason for our struggles this campaign. Our 15 goals conceded this term is the second best total in the PL, only behind Liverpool by four goals (while also playing a game more). This should tell us that an improvement in attack is needed as well.
Arsenal over the past two Premier League games have barely created chances from open play, we haven’t been able to reach an accumulated XG of 1 from open play in the last two games combined and that’s telling.
If we can’t keep a cleansheet, then we should make sure to outscore our opponents, doing that will require us to create more in the way of clear cut chances and we aren’t doing that at the moment either, things have to change!
Bring us back to the headline, what are your thoughts on our unsettled backline this season?
BENJAMIN KENNETH
The back line is certainly not to blame.Although the lack of continuity due to these consistent injuries hasn’t altogether helped..Kiwior should essentially be “number four” backup as a Centre Back.Fulham’s opening goal clearly illustrated hus shortcomings.
That said Arsenal’s primary problem this year has been their inability to create chances and score goals in open play.In particular the threat that they pose to the opposition down the left flank .Without this and an ability to change things up with additions from the bench the opposition are able to double team Saka on the other flank and conjest the danger areas in front of their penalty box.
Martinelli hasn’t really improved over the course of the last two years and still lacks an end product and neither Jesus nor Sterling seem to have anything more to add to Arsenal’s attacking threat..and even less likely…the chance of them scoring goals.
Replacements are really needed..A task that could be considered “far easier said than done”.But if Arsenal are going to be able to make a proper attempt..this Season..to finally win the Premier League then they will not be able to do this by solely utilising their current squad of players.
Agree all
One thing that Benjamin didn’t highlight is crucial to the first reply from Joel.
If one actually looks where those defensive injuries have occurred, it’s always on the left hand side.
Tomiyasu, Zinchenko, Califiori and Gabriel all operate on that side, while Saliba, White and his more than adequate replacement have been ever present on the right hand side.
This brings me to Joel’s point about the form of Martinelli.
While Saka has been able to use his world class talent as an individual, he has benefited from having a set and regular right hand side, with the added value of Odegaard operating alongside him.
Martinelli, on the other hand (and Trossard when he plays out wide) has had none of this consistency to help him develop in the same way.
Take my opinion a step further and think about the Fulham game – Partey moves to RB, thus disturbing the left hand side once again.
I have come to the conclusion that our LB spot has a curse on it and Martinelli is not being given the understanding that he deserves… just my opinion of course and I’m not blaming MA or demanding his sacking!!
My thoughts are; despite of the none availability for match selection of: Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyansu in the Arsenal’s first team starters backline. Due to the prolong injuries sustained by the pair.
And coupled with the short term absentees of: Magalhaes, Zinichenko and Calafiori also in the Arsenal’s backline. Due to short term injuries being carried by them.
The fact which remains in place in the Arsenals defense line. Is, Arteta still have top quality defenders in backups to call on them to do a good job for Arsenal in matches.
And I think the recently played so called Arsenal”s makeshift defense at Fulham that comprised of: Partey, Saliba, Kiwior and Timber. Will perform very well for Arsenal in their next Ucl home match against AS Monaco to beat them. For, Arsenal will certainly beat Monaco on Wednesday’s night unfailingly.