Is Partey the most improved player in the Premier League?

Arsenal has been arguably the most improved club in the Premier League this year.

Their fine run of form could earn them a place inside the Premier League top four.

Mikel Arteta’s players have been obviously responsible for their upturn in form and one of them is Thomas Partey.

The midfielder had flattered to deceive following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid last season.

He even discussed his form at some point in this campaign and admitted to being disappointed in his output so far.

Since then, he has been in dominant form and he is one of the reasons Arsenal has been winning relentlessly.

The Daily Mail says his performances make him the most improved player in the Premier League this season.

He was praised for his commanding showing against Leicester City and he has gone from strength to strength since the turn of the year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been waiting for Partey to show why the club triggered his release clause to sign him from Atletico Madrid and he has started showing that.

Partey is one of the best players in his position in Europe and it is great that he is now doing well consistently.

It would be interesting to see if he would outshine Fabinho in our next match.

