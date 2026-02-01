Is Paul Scholes close to the truth about Arsenal

I often find myself defending former Manchester United players in their roles as pundits more than many other Arsenal supporters. However, as an increasing number of ex-professionals realise they can generate income independently through platforms such as YouTube, separate from major broadcasters, a potential conflict of interest emerges. It raises the question of whether audiences are hearing genuine analysis or opinions shaped for engagement and clickbait.
This week, several content creators echoed Paul Scholes’ suggestion that Arsenal could become the first Premier League winners without any attacker deserving a place in a season’s best eleven. Scholes went further, suggesting this would make the Gunners the worst English champions of the Premier League era. With 11 title medals to his name, the 51-year-old is qualified to comment and is entitled to his opinion.
Analysing the logic behind the claim
If most observers were asked to select a team of the season at this point, many would choose Rice and Gabriel, while others would opt for Saliba and Timber, with Raya also a contender for the goalkeeper position. By that logic, Arsenal may not boast the most celebrated attacking unit, but they clearly possess one of the strongest defences in the country. There have been stronger attacking sides in the English top flight, yet that does not diminish the value of defensive excellence.
If league leaders were defined by standout strikers, wingers, or number 10s, would that automatically be considered a weakness elsewhere? Defending is just as fundamental as attacking in football. When the rules of the game were established, both aspects were integral. The saying “you can’t win anything without a good defence” exists for a reason.
Questioning selective analysis
Supporters have often seen free-flowing football at the Emirates undermined by naivety at the back, and many technically gifted players have worn the red and white shirt without collecting medals due to goals conceded. What Scholes appeared to imply on the GoodBadFootball podcast is a preference for attacking football, with chances and goals. That preference alone does not invalidate defensive mastery.
When analysis only values criteria that suit one viewpoint, it becomes questionable. Nicky Butt and Paddy McGuinness did not challenge Scholes, instead adding selective statistics, such as focusing on how long Arsenal had not scored in open play, excluding cups and own goals. The full context shows two consecutive 0 0 league draws, which sounds less dramatic.
Still, I would gladly accept being the worst Premier League champions of all time.
Dan Smith
The Salford Lip never comes across well, does he? Perpetually grumpy and rude. If you are second or top scorers in a league, you are worst in what way, infective? Not entertaining?
Are any of these “experts” actually any good at analysis? considering they are failed managers and failed coaches. I tell you why they get the gig – it’s ignore the quality, feel the clickbait.
I’ll give you an example of you heard it first here, not from “experts”. We were on end of new manager bounce against Man Utd, and I sorry to report the same might happen at Spuds – with Robbie Keane installed as their new manager mid week. When Man City win comfortably at Spuds today, a look at where Spuds are in the table and in a relegation scrap this evening, and the toxicity from fans, Spurs board will act, we are going to have to battle through a new manager bounce when we go there.
Next weekend is huge
Let’s send City to Anfield at least 7 points behind us
I fancy Citeh to win at Anfield. Liverpools weakened defence won’t be able to handle the Citeh attack.
Wow , moon girl, what are you coughing up here, Robbie Keane back to the Spuds, surely I will remember where I first saw this.
Spuds looks toothless, a heavy defeat today could further damage the manager hands
They have pulled one back so hope springs eternal
Came out of nowhere that
Get In !!
2-2. 🙏
🙏
Who’d have thought it? Come on you Spurs🤣🤣🤣
SueP,
I didn’t see that result coming. But for once I will thank that lot down the road. 😂
Sue might have thought of it. Got it spot on in prediction league. 6points clear and I don’t see city winning at Anfield! We need to win the Sunderland game and sit back and watch how that goes
You are seriously listening to someone like Paul Scholes 🤷
The guy is after publicity for his show.
How many of these experts had Manchester Utd finishing above Liverpool this season?
How many experts not only tell you Arsenal will soon drop two points away at Brentford, but will immediately tell you in the aftermath that’ Arsenals draw at Brentford is not a bad result.
Worst champions would be whoever wins with the lowest point total. Which is the 96/97 United side that Scholes was in fact a part of.
Wouldn’t argue with that.
Again, let’s wait until the end of the season and then see if we can hold the likes of Scholes to account – along with quite a few of our own fans! /
I don’t think for moment any gooner will care what PS say when we win it.
I can think of a few teams who have won it in the past and I didn’t rate them but the not rating them and them having there named engraved on the cup are 2 different things.
We are in a strong position to see it over the line but still feel there are a few twists and turns to come
Be strong keep the faith
Onwards and upwards
It’s an interesting point I hadn’t thought about. We’ve had very good performances from several attacking players – I think trossard has been the main standout – but would any of them be considered the best or very close to the best in their position this season? Probably not imo.
That wouldn’t automatically make this the worst side to win the title (if we do win it), but it would be mildly disappointing. You could say it would be the worst attack from any title winning side, perhaps.
Imo there are at least a couple of utd sides who could hold the mantle of worst to win it – I see it as a half compliment because 1) Ferguson was incredible at getting the most out of relatively poor players, and 2) they always put themselves in a position to challenge even in their worst years, so if no one else had their act together, utd would almost win by default. It’s impressive in it’s own way.
Well, at the moment only one team has made more goals than us, and they have one of the best strikers ever. 😉
Yeah I should have phrased that as worst individual attackers – not the same thing (true or not)
I was thinking a bit of our reliance on scoring from corners as well tbf
What Paul Scholes is saying about Arsenal has no value to me. I find my toilet paper more interesting than former Man.United players.
Didrik Plehn,
If you’re toilet paper had Scholes face on it, I think you get my drift. 😂
Haha, in my imagination the toilet paper is full of Man.United players and Diego Costa 🙂
For me personally I couldn’t care less if no Arsenal player makes the team of the season. If we win the League that’s what really counts.
Just ask the player what he prefers, make the premier League team of the season or win the League, I wonder.🤔
Next weekend massive peeps
If ( big if ) we handle the pressure and win our home game we send City to Anfield 9 points behind us
Emirates stick with the players next weekend
Not just Emirates only, everyone even from the socials. Let’s rally behind the team, a lot of fans have been harsh on this team.
Disagree mate
Next Saturday if there’s 10 mins to go it’s the atmosphere in the stadium that helps ,.not what is being said online
Not disputing what you are saying, just adding. Those match day fans are also on socials too and they can be influenced by the social media. The narrative and noise starts with the media and the match day fans follow.
You know it’s been a good weekend when Solanke scores a scorpion kick 🦂😂
Spurs always deliver against City, even when they are terrible rest of the season, lol. Let’s hope we can keep doing the job of just getting wins.
They didn’t when we needed them to win 2 seasons ago 😅
I don’t see the merits of Scholes’ argument because Arsenal are the second highest goal scorers in EPL after Man city with the least goals considered and the best goal average. So, how can Arsenal be boring?
Funny how scholes talks about boring he has all the personality of a morgue amazes me he gets air time but then again so does Joe Cole another waste of air time.
We are super super lucky that both Brentford and the Spuds delivered for us. We cannot look luck in the face and flush it down the toilet like we did with MU. Let’s just pretend they are right on our tails and we must win, if that’s what it takes … 6 points clear … 🥰
Well you can also say the same thing about City and Villa being lucky that Arsenal hasn’t stretched the lead after dropping points on 2 separate occasions previously.
This City team is just not good enough to challenge, period. I have respect for what they’ve achieved in the past but they’re not good enough for the title. The gap should be larger honestly
Then again that’s Brentford double over a side who won 24 of last 28 games. In this year fixtures Brentford beaten Liverpool and Man Utd as well as won both against Villa – lost only narrowly one nil to citeh. I have just name checked 5 teams likely to be top 5 end of season, and Brentford’s results against them are amazing. Which mean I don’t’ think Brentford done us a favour, it depends on our results against Brentford when all fixtures completed. We have to go to Brentford soon. That Tea-argo is sick.
The way I see it, everyone has played same number of games, but not same fixtures. So ileague title race really a real a week by week battle for the title based on your own challenge that game week, not bettering opponents results that weekend.
Looking at it through my theory, citeh have dropped a few points so far in some wrong places, Arsenal only dropping points this season far in the right places.
Oh wow.
Watching two games at same time isn’t easy whilst at same time on MacBook helping online Sunday School.
We are currently two-one up. And both Solanki goals looked own goals to me, especially the first. It’s easier to see it with the sound off.
Nothing Scholes would say about Arsenal that will make me look at it again because he’s always speaking from a biased and envious point whenever it comes to the gunners.
Be that as it may, when you look at the goal scoring chat on the EPL this season, City are the only side that have outscored Arsenal with just three goals separating them. Igor Thiago from Brentford chasing down Haaland, where’s his team at on the table? What’s the essence of having highest goal scorer without winning silverware? Scholes should just stop whining and accept the fact that Arsenal are in a better place than his beloved Man U at the moment.
COYG
Correction: conceded instead of considered.
The stars are aligning for our favour but the boys have not been ruthless enough so far.
We would have been at least 12 points clear by now if we didn’t drop careless points in a few winnable games.
But 6 points clear it’s still not bad though. I guess it’s just meant to be a bit nerve wracking, maybe until the last few weeks of the season.
Hopefully we can get a win against Sunderland and Man City drop points at Anfield to make us 8 or 9 points clear next week.
Focus is on the Chelsea game on Tuesday evening.
The game is still wide open and Chelsea are in good form now.
I hope we can give a good performance and win or draw against them and progress to the final at Wembley.
Oh no! Penalty.
What genuine credence does Paul Scholes have anyway? Do we really care what the ginger tosser says anyeay? NO!!!!
I say, get behind the team and help them to great success 🏆🏆🏆🏆👑
OT
Merino to be out with a foot injury for an extended period according to the club. Surgery followed by recuperation 🙄
Oh no! That’s sad news. Just when we got everyone fit. Now Merino and Saka have gotten injured, with Merino out for an extended period.
Wish him quick recovery.
This match at the emirates has to be the longest match in history.
I’m cramping up.
I think the best way to shut up Scholes and his ilk is to go to the City Ground and give the home team a footballing lesson. Having said that we are letting ourselves down by the over defensive tactics which our manager lives by. We have enough attacking players who when fit should be able to play with style and class.
It’s all over. Silver ware won and lots of money – not just because of the price of silver at the moment.
Arsenal 👑 take it down Chancery Lane tomorrow and put it in a vault.
Silver ware! Arsenal winning silver ware!