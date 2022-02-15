Is Pep Guardiola aiming a subtle dig at Arsenal?

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola appears to be aiming a dig at Arsenal after claiming it might be uncomfortable for them as his side keeps spending its way to success.

The Gunners have not had much success in getting Stan Kroenke to outspend their rivals in the last few seasons.

However, City has spent around £1bn in buying players since Guardiola became their manager in 2016.

They have won several league titles and reached the Champions League final last season, while Arsenal cannot even make the top four.

But he claims Arsenal and the other “elite” clubs in England have to understand that they deserve where they are.

He said on the BBC: “I know for the elite clubs, like Liverpool, Man United and especially Arsenal, it is uncomfortable (for Man City) being here, but they have to understand we deserve to be here.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is a good thing that the Spaniard still sees us as an elite club despite not playing in the Champions League since 2017.

While we struggle to find our way back to the top four, City has continued to spend to win trophies.

What we can do is to learn from them and splash the cash on the best players around. That way, we could challenge for titles.

