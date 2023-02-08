Is Pep Guardiola now regretting selling Zinchenko to Arsenal?

Sometimes you don’t realise how valuable something is until it’s gone. That should be Pep Guardiola’s situation, given how Oleksander Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, and then Joao Cancelo have left his squad short-handed.

Man City is currently lacking in a few positions, most notably the left back position recently vacated by Joao Cancelo. According to Ally McCoist of talkSPORT, City must be regretting selling Zinchenko to Arsenal now more than ever.

“Manchester City made a mess of things when they decided to sell Zinchenko to Arsenal. The Ukrainian was one of their best players last season and to sell him that easily and place Cancelo there was a big mistake. Now that Cancelo is gone the club is really struggling and that mistake is going to cost them the league title,” remarked McCoist.

“There’s just something not right!” 😱 ❌ “You can’t get rid of Zinchenko and Cancelo, and not play a natural left-back..” Ally McCoist questions Pep Guardiola’s decision making so far this season. 👀 pic.twitter.com/NqqP5oCgYr — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 6, 2023

Zinchenko has demonstrated in recent weeks what a transfer coup Arteta accomplished when he brought him on board last summer. He’s untouchable at left back. His playing style differs from that of a traditional fullback, who only plays through the flanks. Zinchenko’s brilliant technical ability allows him to play the ball through the midfield and link up with attacking play, allowing him to weaponize Arsenal.

I’m sure Pep looks at Zinchenko flourishing at Arsenal and wonders, “How did I let him go?”

