Is Pepe finally proving his worth to Arsenal?

Is it Pepe’s time?

I was very pleased with the way we managed to grind out a 2-1 win against Sheffield United over the weekend.

And yes, I would have liked it to be more comfortable, but we are seeing a side to this team that I hope never changes and only improves.

I was also pleased for Pepe, coming on and trying to show you can make an impact, and actually making an impact are two very different things. I have been critical of him in the past and I will also give credit where it is due.

I am happy for him and for Arteta for making the correct decision to bring him on in front of Lacazette. He paid off his boss and showed the fans what he is capable of doing. We know he is talented, and we know he has potential, Arsenal wouldn’t go out and buy any old player, especially not with the price tag that he came with.

But if he can produce some more of those quality performances, where he actually puts his pace to good use, driving into the box, and whether he finishes himself or assists for goals, going up front with the likes of Aubameyang and Lacazette, then I am sure it will only be a matter of time before we have a very strong and even more lethal front three that make teams run scared, as they do with the likes of Mane, Salah and Firmino.

So, I do hope for Pepe’s sake and of course the team’s sake, that this season is his breakthrough season where he consistently shows us why we bought him.

Because if he is on board then it would, no doubt, make life a whole lot easier for our midfielders and our team as a whole. Here’s hoping hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman