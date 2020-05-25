Is Philippe Coutinho the perfect signing for Arsenal right now?

Arsenal has been linked with a summer move for Philippe Coutinho and the Brazilian looks to be an exciting signing on paper.

Mikel Arteta would probably help him revive his career after stints in Spain and Germany has failed to help him recapture the form he showed for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Understandably, some Arsenal fans are excited at the prospect of watching the “Little Magician”, however, I am not as excited.

Arsenal is going through a transition at the moment, the club itself needs a revival and I don’t think that it makes much sense that we want to experiment on a player that has struggled lately.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Coutinho and I think he is an amazing talent who could become revived by playing under Arteta.

However, what if he turns out to become just another Henrikh Mkhitaryan? At the moment, Coutinho is just a high-risk signing and we don’t need players who can’t guarantee a performance for us.

Coutinho could become a top player again, but the Brazilian would need to be given time to find his form. But Arsenal can’t afford that at the moment.

I believe we should be targeting players that would come in and make a difference right away, not players that we would have to nurture because we expect them to become stars again. That rarely works out.

An article from Ime