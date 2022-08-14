[Image] Is Piers Morgan sick? He is acting strangely towards Arsenal…

Has Piers Morgan seen Jesus? by Darren N
I can’t help but think that there is something wrong with the annoying TV Pundit Piers Morgan, who is a well-known Arsenal fan but it is totally unheard of him to write or say anything positive about the club.
He campaigned vociferously for #WengerOut and has been anti- every manager since, including Arteta who he was “furious” with for letting Aubameyang leave, and not so long ago, he complained about Arteta getting a contract extension…
WHAT? Maybe wait until he achieves something? Why is he getting this now? https://t.co/xKv0ToCIku
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022
But something strange has happened today. It could be that Piers is ill, or perhaps is on some strong medication, because it seems like he has suddenly done a complete U-Turn!
This is today’s tweet…..
BREAKING: I’m trusting the process. @m8arteta #afc pic.twitter.com/b4Tx74dDK5
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 13, 2022
So what is going on with Piers? Do you think he is ill? Or someone took his phone and he got fraped?
Or maybe he really has seen Jesus and come in from the Dark Side???
Darren
From the dark side. No worthwhile fan would dis a club like arsenal.
Why should any TRUE Gooner on JA CARE AT ALL what this self publicist tweets or even thinks?
I don’t, as Morgan is to me a nonentity.
Next subject PLEASE !
His main income is from show business. So he has to make controversies for attention, as the celebrities did
He basically didn’t care much about the effects of his comments on his so-called “favorite” club, as a public figure
He’d likely have thought that any comment about football is harmless and he could apologize or change his opinions in the future, as he just did
Or perhaps he has actually started to believe that something good is going on at the Emirates.
IT’S CALLED OPINION and i find it incredulous that another so called Arsenal fan can call out another Arsenal fan in a specific article for having an OPINION. He like all says what he sees and Surely thats his perogative. Now if you dont like Piers, thats different but dont putting article up about someone’s opinion is sad.
He has to trust the process. Arteta is doing a good job. So far, so good.
Absolutely. It’s been a while i took note of Piers Morgan’s negativity towards the club, more especially at M. Arteta after the departure of Aubamayang. Taking the platform he has to make frequent digs at Arteta. If that’s him now trusting the process then all i can say is welcome home prodigal son.
The only human that can’t change their opinions are the dead, so Morgan has a right to change his opinion if he has seen something change. No need to call him names
Correct Whale, how sad is this site becoming and what sort of people frequent it, just to slag someone off for a differing opinion.