[Image] Is Piers Morgan sick? He is acting strangely towards Arsenal…

Has Piers Morgan seen Jesus? by Darren N

I can’t help but think that there is something wrong with the annoying TV Pundit Piers Morgan, who is a well-known Arsenal fan but it is totally unheard of him to write or say anything positive about the club.

He campaigned vociferously for #WengerOut and has been anti- every manager since, including Arteta who he was “furious” with for letting Aubameyang leave, and not so long ago, he complained about Arteta getting a contract extension…

WHAT? Maybe wait until he achieves something? Why is he getting this now? https://t.co/xKv0ToCIku — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 6, 2022

But something strange has happened today. It could be that Piers is ill, or perhaps is on some strong medication, because it seems like he has suddenly done a complete U-Turn!

This is today’s tweet…..

So what is going on with Piers? Do you think he is ill? Or someone took his phone and he got fraped?

Or maybe he really has seen Jesus and come in from the Dark Side???

Darren

—————————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – Another good day for all Gooners to savour….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids