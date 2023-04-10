Is Ramsdale the best England goalkeeper now?

Aaron Ramsdale was in superb form for Arsenal in the Premier League game against Liverpool yesterday as he continues to show he is one of the best in the game.

The Englishman did not keep a clean sheet in the fixture, but his performance in that game is one reason the score was not worst for the Gunners.

Gareth Southgate remains loyal to Jordan Pickford as the number one for the England national team, but it is only a matter of time before Ramsdale becomes the first choice and his performance against Liverpool will give the Three Lions manager something to think about.

The Daily Mail wrote about the performance via their notebook column and they believe he is getting close to England’s number one shirt.

They wrote: “Gareth Southgate has never had reason to fault Jordan Pickford as England’s No 1 but the case Aaron Ramsdale is stating to take the gloves is becoming more and more compelling.

“He has been outstanding all season during this title challenge and never more so than here.

“As the volume was turned up when Liverpool laid siege to Arsenal’s goal, Ramsdale kept his composure and stood firm when Darwin Nunez charged down on his goal. You could say it was a poor finish by the erratic Uruguayan but Ramsdale held his nerve.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been one of the finest goalkeepers worldwide in this campaign and will soon become England’s first choice.

The goalie is still young and hasn’t even closed in on the peak of his career yet, so we expect him to be even better in the next seasons.