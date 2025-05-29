Is RB Leipzig asking for too much for Benjamin Sesko?

Benjamin Sesko remains one of the strikers admired by Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta reportedly drawn to the qualities of the Slovenian frontman. The Gunners have been monitoring him closely and view him as a potential solution to their goalscoring needs.

Arsenal made significant efforts last summer to secure Sesko’s signature, but the striker opted to remain with RB Leipzig and even signed a contract extension. That decision appeared to end Arsenal’s immediate pursuit, yet the situation has changed following what has been described as an underwhelming campaign for the German side. Now, Leipzig is open to selling him, and Arsenal’s interest has not diminished.

Arsenal Still Tracking Sesko Despite Rising Fee

Sesko continues to feature prominently on Arsenal’s shortlist, and the club is maintaining regular internal discussions about potential striker targets. Arteta, alongside Andrea Berta, is currently evaluating the available options, aiming to secure the best possible addition ahead of the new season. The club is aware of the importance of strengthening its forward line to remain competitive at the top of English and European football.

However, a significant obstacle has emerged in Arsenal’s pursuit of Sesko. As reported by The Sun, RB Leipzig is demanding a fee of £92.5 million for the striker. This valuation reflects Sesko’s potential and market value, but also raises questions given his relative inexperience at the top level.

High Price May Shift Arsenal’s Focus to Gyokeres

Although Sesko is widely regarded as a promising talent, his high asking price could influence Arsenal’s strategy. The fee set by Leipzig may prompt the club to explore more cost-effective alternatives. One such alternative is Viktor Gyokeres, who has also been on Arsenal’s radar.

If Sesko is valued significantly higher than Gyokeres, the Gunners may opt for the Swedish international instead. While Sesko is undoubtedly a fine striker, Arsenal must weigh the financial demands of the deal against other viable options that may offer better value and immediate impact.

The coming weeks will be crucial as Arsenal continue their search for a striker who can elevate their attacking output and support their ambitions for the season ahead.

