Is Real Madrid serious about signing Riccardo Calafiori?

Real Madrid are showing interest in Riccardo Calafiori as Jose Mourinho aims to reunite with his former Roma star, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed the current state of the situation.

In recent days, several reports have suggested that Real Madrid are keen to sign the Arsenal left-back as they seek to assemble a squad capable of competing for major honours next season. The defender has been linked with a move to the Spanish capital amid ongoing speculation regarding Mourinho’s reported arrival as the club’s next manager.

Calafiori remains important to Arsenal

Calafiori has enjoyed two impressive seasons at Arsenal and continues to be regarded as one of the club’s first-choice players. Whenever he is available for selection, the defender is expected to feature in significant fixtures due to the trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

Arsenal remain eager to retain his services, recognising his importance to the squad. Nevertheless, Real Madrid are believed to view him as one of their priority targets and could consider approaching this transfer window if circumstances change.

Romano provides transfer update

The Spanish side have been linked with discussions involving the player’s representatives, but Romano explained on his YouTube channel:

“As of today, Riccardo Calafiori, there was a contact with the agents a few weeks ago, but my understanding is, guys, I told you, in the video I think 10 days ago, Real Madrid spoke to the agency of Riccardo Calafiori, but Real Madrid didn’t reach out to Arsenal so far.

“There is no club-to-club contact, so at the moment, my feeling is that the Calafiori option for Real Madrid is not that concrete.

“(It) is a possibility they discussed internally, speaking with the agents, but that’s it.

“At the moment, Real Madrid are not advancing for Riccardo Calafiori.”

Romano’s update suggests that, despite the rumours surrounding the defender’s future, there has been no formal progress towards a transfer. While interest may exist behind the scenes, Arsenal currently have no direct contact from Real Madrid regarding a potential deal for the Italian defender.

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