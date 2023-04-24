Is Rice and Mount the perfect midfield pair for Arsenal?

A few weeks ago, when we spoke about Arsenal considering signing Mason Mount this summer, many didn’t see any sense in that. Now, as per Goal, Arsenal decision-makers may have seen sense in signing Mount, and now that move could go through, as the Gunners have reportedly held talks with the midfielder’s entourage with the desire to bring him on board in the summer.

For the past few PL seasons, Mount has been dazzling as Chelsea’s playmaker, but this season he just hasn’t been himself. But how could you expect him to thrive under three different managers and three different systems? Anyway, anyone who has watched him knows that on a good day he is a fantastic midfielder who can single-handedly orchestrate an attacking play. He needs a fresh start, probably somewhere else.

Liverpool, whose midfield is a mess, are also in the mix to sign him from Stamford Bridge. However, one may ask, would a player opt for a move to Anfield when he can have a chance to move to the Emirates, where he can be a part of Arsenal’s rise? At Arsenal, we can’t deny that Odegaard is the only dependable playmaker, as Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe just can’t offer what the Norwegian can at the moment, but I bet Mount could change that.

Imagine Arsenal signing Mount (who may be available for a bargain considering his deal with Chelsea expires next year), and then following his deal with Rice’s, Arsenal’s midfield could be unrivalled.

Danirl O

