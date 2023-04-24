Is Rice and Mount the perfect midfield pair for Arsenal?

A few weeks ago, when we spoke about Arsenal considering signing Mason Mount this summer, many didn’t see any sense in that. Now, as per Goal, Arsenal decision-makers may have seen sense in signing Mount, and now that move could go through, as the Gunners have reportedly held talks with the midfielder’s entourage with the desire to bring him on board in the summer.
For the past few PL seasons, Mount has been dazzling as Chelsea’s playmaker, but this season he just hasn’t been himself. But how could you expect him to thrive under three different managers and three different systems? Anyway, anyone who has watched him knows that on a good day he is a fantastic midfielder who can single-handedly orchestrate an attacking play. He needs a fresh start, probably somewhere else.
Liverpool, whose midfield is a mess, are also in the mix to sign him from Stamford Bridge. However, one may ask, would a player opt for a move to Anfield when he can have a chance to move to the Emirates, where he can be a part of Arsenal’s rise? At Arsenal, we can’t deny that Odegaard is the only dependable playmaker, as Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith-Rowe just can’t offer what the Norwegian can at the moment, but I bet Mount could change that.
Imagine Arsenal signing Mount (who may be available for a bargain considering his deal with Chelsea expires next year), and then following his deal with Rice’s, Arsenal’s midfield could be unrivalled.
Danirl O
I think Mount’s abilities are too similar to Smith-Rowe’s. I have never seen Mount use his weaker foot as adept as De Bruyne and Maddison do
As for Rice, Partey’s dribbling skills look much better than his. Rice rarely takes on his opponents, but his aerial ability is better than Partey’s
Based on those observations, I’d prefer Arsenal to sign Danilo if Nottingham Forest get relegated. Danilo could potentially form a great connection with Magalhaes/ Martinelli/ Vieira/ Jesus on the left side of the field and he could also play second fiddle to Zinchenko for the inverted LB role
On what basis Danilo? He’s played 7 matches this season for Nottingham and he’s hardly done himself any favors.
If we want a DM who’s similar to ie. Joao Palhinha, we need to go for someone who matches his performances, statistically. And that one would be Manuel Ugarte from Sporting. He is currently the best midfielder in top European leagues at stopping attacks.
I heard Arsenal scouted Danilo and made an enquiry for him, before he joined Nottingham Forest. His abilities seem to make him perfect as Xhaka’s and Zinchenko’s backup
As for the CDM role, we’ve got three senior players who have been playing well there. Palhinha and Ugarte look good for that position, but their price tags must be very high because of their contract lengths
Long-grained, parboiled or basmati but no soggy Rice for me, thanks.
I see mount as more of an attacker. He’s quite versatile, but he’s better in one of the forward roles than at CM imo. If he’s just out there looking for the biggest contract he can find, though, I wouldn’t be interested. Wrong motivation imo
I’ve been more impressed with rice recently for his pressing higher up the pitch (not just for his steal vs arsenal) and I could see him doing well in the xhaka role in our current side, but i think he’d be a massive drop off if we used him as our anchor-DM. He’s good enough defensively, but what makes partey so great is his close control and cleverness to know how to get away in tight situations. Rice is too simple a player for that role imo.