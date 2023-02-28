Is Rice Enough? Should Arsenal still buy another midfielder for next season?

If there is one thing that is almost certain this summer, it is that Arsenal will add to their midfield. Declan Rice has been pitched as the midfielder Arteta is most interested in signing, but the issue is, “Is Rice Enough?”

Emmanuel Petit, an Arsenal icon, argues Rice is not enough for Arsenal. He suggests that after acquiring Rice, Arsenal should complete their midfield rebuild by acquiring either Moises Caicedo or Alex Mac Allister.

“I’m a big fan of Declan Rice,” Petit told Premier League Odds (via Metro). “It is time for him to leave West Ham and play at a higher level to reach his potential. He needs to play in important competitions every single season if he wants to improve and move on to the next stage.

“I think that he is struggling at West Ham, and he does not have a good environment to adapt and improve.

“I’m also still a big fan of MacAllister and Caicedo from Brighton, since I first saw them play. I know Arsenal won’t try and buy them all, but they would also fit next to Rice, really.”



It is too much to expect Arsenal to sign another player after signing Rice, who could cost a lot despite being in the final year of his contract at the London Stadium.

To many Gooners, a move for Rice is sufficient to propel their side to the next level. Rice, along with Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard, has the potential to make Arsenal’s midfield the finest in Europe. But why not aim high? If there’s space after landing Rice for a Caicedo or a Mac Allister swoop, why not?

Darren N

