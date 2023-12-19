Is Saka the Best Right Winger in the Premier League?

For me personally, Bukayo Saka is a generational talent, since coming up through the ranks of the Arsenal Academy and now a huge part of the Arsenal first team, he looks like the type of player who was born to play for Arsenal, and I personally don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. I know it’s a rather big shout and I might have red and white tinted glasses on here but for me Saka is one of the best, if not the best, right winger in the Premier League at the moment.

Honestly other than maybe Mohamed Salah, I can’t think of any right winger that can do what Saka can do – and at his age! At only 22-years-old he’s quickly become a danger to any side and with Mikel Arteta and the club fully behind him, believing in him, he looks to have all the confidence in the world, and at such a young age, he’s got so much potential. Coming up through the academy and breaking into the first team is never easy at any club and Arsenal is no different, but Saka was different, and I think from the moment he played first team football, everyone knew he was destined for greatness.

This season alone he has been our stand-out player and with the new additions to the squad in the summer (Rice, Havertz, Trossard, Jorginho) I think he looks even better than last season. Having made his debut in The Champions League after the club had been away from the competition for so long and managed to pick up a goal and an assist in his debut against PSV and has continued to look good in the competition, having already scored 3 goals and 4 assists in just the group stages.

Saka currently has 8 goals and 10 assists (all competitions) and he looks set to continue this good form. Although last season he was impressive, he has this sense about him this season that he seems a lot more confident and has become such a vital part of this squad and without him we look a bit lost. Having picked up a few knocks this season, he has left us a bit worried at times, because without him there’s a big gaping hole down the right wing, but as the season’s gone on, he looks a lot stronger and Arsenal fans will be praying it stays that way.

I know he has some tough competition, but for me there’s no right winger with the abilities and that much potential in the League and if he continues to work hard and listen to Arteta’s instructions, I can see him having a very long and brilliant career at The Arsenal.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is Saka the best RW in the Premier League at the moment?

Daisy Mae

