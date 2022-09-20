Is Saliba Arsenal’s biggest success story this season?

Arsenal defender receives huge praise from Premier League manager

An impressive win against Brentford last weekend guaranteed Arsenal’s hold at the top of the Premier League chart for two more weeks.

The Gunners have had a wonderful start to life in the current campaign, in which few have even started whispering, “can Arsenal win the league title?”

Even if that statement doesn’t have a strong foundation right now, one statement which does have a strong base is that the current Arsenal team looks better than the majority of Arsenal teams of the past decade.

"Saliba, oooh!" 😮 Safe to say Brentford manager Thomas Frank is a fan of William Saliba 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z5prwI2mJ4 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) September 19, 2022

Several players have performed exceptionally well this season in the Gunners kit. William Saliba is just one of many names.

The French youngster has already made five appearances for the national side of France. Arsenal’s decision to let him go on loan for three seasons is paying dividends now.

Barring an injury, the 21-year-old will be expected to make the French squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Mikel Arteta has already heaped praise on the former St. Etienne man, who grew up supporting Arsenal.

After seeing him in flesh last Sunday, it was Brentford’s head coach Thomas Frank’s chance to come up with glowing praises.

After the North London outfit cruised past his team, in which William Saliba kept the in-form Ivan Toney in check, the Danish coach said, “Saliba… Oooof! He’s going to be a full international player for France, I’m sure.”

The 48-year-old continued, “He will be in the starting lineup soon for that National team and that’s a strong national team.”

It’s rare to see a French defender as young as Saliba making a mark in the world’s toughest league. Apart from Wesley Fofana and Jules Kounde, there aren’t any young defenders that come to mind, who are making their presence known in Europe.

We are lucky to have Saliba in our ranks. Lucky to have him as one of the poster boys of the new Arsenal!

Yash Bisht

