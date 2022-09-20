Is Saliba Arsenal’s biggest success story this season?

Arsenal defender receives huge praise from Premier League manager
An impressive win against Brentford last weekend guaranteed Arsenal’s hold at the top of the Premier League chart for two more weeks.
The Gunners have had a wonderful start to life in the current campaign, in which few have even started whispering, “can Arsenal win the league title?”
Even if that statement doesn’t have a strong foundation right now, one statement which does have a strong base is that the current Arsenal team looks better than the majority of Arsenal teams of the past decade.
Several players have performed exceptionally well this season in the Gunners kit. William Saliba is just one of many names.
The French youngster has already made five appearances for the national side of France. Arsenal’s decision to let him go on loan for three seasons is paying dividends now.
Barring an injury, the 21-year-old will be expected to make the French squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.
Mikel Arteta has already heaped praise on the former St. Etienne man, who grew up supporting Arsenal.
After seeing him in flesh last Sunday, it was Brentford’s head coach Thomas Frank’s chance to come up with glowing praises.
After the North London outfit cruised past his team, in which William Saliba kept the in-form Ivan Toney in check, the Danish coach said, “Saliba… Oooof! He’s going to be a full international player for France, I’m sure.”
The 48-year-old continued, “He will be in the starting lineup soon for that National team and that’s a strong national team.”
It’s rare to see a French defender as young as Saliba making a mark in the world’s toughest league. Apart from Wesley Fofana and Jules Kounde, there aren’t any young defenders that come to mind, who are making their presence known in Europe.
We are lucky to have Saliba in our ranks. Lucky to have him as one of the poster boys of the new Arsenal!
Mikel Arteta will have to focus on his players attitude and
mind so that nobody gets carried away, also he will have to figure out why these injuries are popping up time after time except for Xhaka who is always fit and raring to go!!
I just hope Saliba is level headed and strong to cope with
the inevitable media frenzy of the English press.. The same goes for Ethan Nwanderi, we must not forget he
needs at least 5 years to develop into a grown man!!
True, that team hug after the first goal celebration with Granit Xhaka barking orders was very welcoming. The young lads needs that and Xhaka lead the way.
I totally disagree that this current players looks better than the majority of the past decade. However they are performing better and at a high level than the previous ones.
Those past players were underachievers and I think the standard was quite high for them as well when you compare it to this current ones.
This current players have shown their potential and if continue this way then success is not far away, but they are yet to achieve anything so far. However they deserve all the credit for their hard work and hope they will be consistent with it.
In my opinion, Arsenal’s biggest success story this season is Xhaka. Because he transformed into a highly productive and instrumental part of the team, from being an error-prone left DM in the past and after receiving a series of abuse for several years
I’m not really surprised by Saliba’s performance because he was one of the most promising young CBs in France, his stature is similar to Van Dijk and his touches are good. I knew that he just needed more experience at that time, which he got by being a regular starter in France for several years
This is a very good point of view.
Like majority knows how good saliba was and majority saw his potential without kicking a ball for us.
However xhaka ability was recognized by all the coaches as well even though some fans always question that. Wenger, emery, and Arteta.
And I wouldn’t blame Wenger for playing him as a DM , my blame would be why not get a natural DM instead of going for someone like him then changed their position to a non suitable roles. We had too many milfieder under wenger for xhaka not to have been moved to that role.
Wilshere, Ozil, Ramsey, rosicky, Cazorla, were some of xhaka formal team mates then.
Emery brought in a proper DM in torreira, but unfortunately it didn’t work out for too long.
Kudos to Arteta for having to make this necessary changes. But all the managers has always recognize him and was never out of favor with anyone of them.
Xhaka criticism some times are fair but most of them are unfair and unnecessary. He has actually made some errors in past that cost us but he made a lot of positive contributions that many overlooked and only focus the one that cost us.
I’m a big fan but early days. Let’s not overate him the way we have so many of last year’s buys. He will prove himself over the next month and at the world cup.