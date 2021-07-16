Is Saliba turning out to be Arsenal’s worst ever signing?

While I have often questioned the ambition of Arsenal on the football pitch, as a business they been fantastically run.
As a self-financed model, if FIFA ever wanted to be serious about Financial Fair play we would be in a strong position. This is a club who for years were able to make a profit on their best talent, only spend a fraction of the money on a replacement, and yet still find a route into the top 4.
Yet having recently lost our reputation of playing beautiful football, we may now have lost our status of being financially run very well.
Whichever way you look at it, 27 million is a lot of money to spend on a player who hasn’t made a first team appearance for you in three years.
That will be how long it will be from when we signed Saliba and when he will next be eligible to play for us in the Premiership.
27 million which could have been used to strengthen other areas in the squad, like a creative midfielder.
27 million where the only teams to benefit have been Saint Etienne, Nice and now Marseille.
That’s the bizarre part of his latest loan, in France he continues to have a huge reputation.
While Edu has been reminding us the defender is only 20, this isn’t a centre back who needs to prove he can handle this level.
He’s played 63 times in Ligue one, surely enough to get an opportunity in a group of players who have recorded two 8th place finishes.
I would understand if we were targeting the title but it’s our worst squad in decades. If you’re not getting a chance now, when will you?
Some fans will twist stats to suit their argument such as how many goals we conceded or our form after Xmas.
Yet the table doesn’t lie.
After not qualifying for Europe for the first time in 25 years, it makes zero sense to say our defence is good enough.
We should be humiliated by how low we have fallen. Not one player should feel their position is safe.
Our Technical Director insists this loan is part of the Frenchmen’s development and his statement implies the player is in agreement with the decision.
Yet our manager said the same last summer and as soon as Saliba was back home he was bemoaning a lack of chances to his local media.
Why would he now be receptive towards another loan, having proved in Nice his performances have not dipped despite personal problems?
12 months ago I agreed with Mikel Arteta’s stance on a teenager who had lost both his parents.
The Spaniard was the one who saw the talent every day and if he felt a 19-year-old needed to grieve closer to family and friends that’s understandable.
To still not want him in his first team suggests the coach simply doesn’t rate a signing that was made when he was at Man City.
Many feel Arleta’s job will be at risk if he starts the campaign poorly.
To still dismiss a 27 million signing could prove a costly mistake. It could also represent that he still has the faith of his employers to back his judgement.
If he failed again to finish above 8th, Mr. Kroenke would have every right to ask why 27 million is being spent on an asset perceived not good enough to make a poor squad?
The owner might blame the recruitment team, or he might start questioning a man whose strengths are meant to be his coaching.
At Man City, Arteta was credited for 1-1 getting the very best out of individuals through his training ideas.
At Arsenal, he’s been quick to wash his hands of anyone he’s deemed not suitable for his ethos.
Part of his job criteria is to get the best out of the resources he has.
There’s only so many time Mr. Kroenke will pay people to sit at home, cancel contracts, loan out, etc..
27 million for a player not to make a single appearance might end up as a sackable offence?
The day Saliba finally plays in the Prem will Arteta be his manager?
Maybe Arsenal are protecting the player by not disclosing why they feel he’s better off in France at the moment?
Maybe other factors are preventing his progress?
Maybe Arteta simply doesn’t see why previous scouts saw years ago?
Either way, 27 million for a player not to play a second for us in the span of 3 years?
That would be our worst ever signing.
Dan Smith
Well run financially, successful, beautiful football, loved and respected all around the globe.
Those are the things the Great Arsene brought to the club. His successors should have continued where he left off and at the same time try to improve on his shortcomings.
But what do you expect when the current coach blame him for his spectacular failure of a season, the worst in living memory?
We are told the great Arsene is the cause of our current state but what have the current regime done to give weight to that ridiculous and totally false accusation?
We are way way worse since Wenger left and that can only mean he took with him what he brought to the club. Sadly.
Arsenal have trade in someone good for the bad and then the worse one.
As long as Kroenke does not put capable people to run all aspects of the club he will continue to sabotage his own club at the expense of his and the fans.
I don’t think many are blaming Arsene for the state we are in since the truth has starting emerging about how his hands were tied. All he is guilty of is carrying the can for others.
And the problems have continued or indeed come to a head since then.
In a similar vein have you seen Kroenke has set up an Arsenal Advisory Board made up of various Supporter associations? To meet the Board twice a season. A step forward or window dressing?
I have seen the news. It is a step in the direction. Hoping to see they actually go through with what the advisors will suggest.
My opinion is probably not popular but I believe I am not the only one who wants Wenger back. After 3 seasons of break, he would be fresher than ever. If we really have the transfer warchest as rumoured, it is mindboggling to me if it was given to Arteta, who is inexperienced and has not shown us any kind of results for the past 1.5 years. Though perhaps we should sell out 5-10 players before bringing Wenger in since he is weak in the letting-player-go department..
My suggestion is this:
OUT: Arteta, Cedric, Mari, Holding, Elneny, Kolasinac, AMN, Nketiah, Pepe/Nelson, Willian, Lacazette.
IN: Wenger, Ben White, Locatelli/Bissouma, Griezmann, 1 GK (Mandanda?, Szczesny?), 1 RB (Pavard?), 1 expensive FW, 1 more CB or bring back Saliba..
Whilst agreeing with most, though not 100%, of Dans pertinent article, I am bound to remind Gooners that our worst ever signing by a very great distance -in terms of reward for total monies paid out in transfer and wages , is OZIL.
THE MONEY WASTED ON THIS LEECH OVER HIS MANY YEARS FOR NO REWARD AT ALL AFTER HIS FIRST TWO SEASONS, dwarfs the far too high fee paid by the previous manager-lets not forget- for a still young player who will EITHER still play a significant role in our future OR at least fetch a transfer fee to reduce his total loss overall.
Of course there is no denying the whole SALIBA shambles has been a rank bad matter, BUT when compared to the OZIL CATASTROPHE, IT PALES INTO RELATIVE INSIGNIFICANCE!
Unlike HH, who posted above mine, I was addressing the articles headlines question entirely. How many brownie points do I get for being such a good boy then Admin PAT!
For clarity, I do not blame HH or any Gooner for writing whatever they wish, if Arsenal connected and Ad PAT KNOWS THIS ONLY TOO WELL!
Lol Jon you’re being foxy today. Most of us are guilty of that one – more and more of my comments start with “OT” now!
Its because we don’t post articles, want to say something to our fellow fan(atic)s but there’s no current article on that subject. I suspect most of the regular readers here (like me) are quite opinionated and like to get our thoughts out there…
Agreed with what you have said Guy but I still fail to see what I posted is out of the topic. Maybe someone would correct me.
You have t said anything out of topic HH quite the opposite ,it’s just some fans can not stand some others having a mind of their own ,you know how it works on here by now buddy .
I would say Arsenals worst signing would be Arteta ,bought the club to 8th place no European football ,playing football like prime Stoke city and no top player will come here because of it ,now that to me sounds like an awful signing
Arsene Wenger would have treated the young man with respect. Arteta has an agenda with Saliba. To me, some may agree, some may not, Arteta scapegoats some players and that is why he will not work well at Arsenal. Players will not accept it. Being a father and a grandfather, seeing how Arteta has treated Saliba offends me deeply. Totally unfair, inhuman treatment. To me.
He inherits a squad with some players that aren’t match-ready. He looks at how they progress and makes sure they get game time where they can. He can’t just drop them in the side with 0 experience, while he’s trying to mould the current players into a team. He repeatedly talks things over with them to make sure they’re on the same page. And when he sends them out, he makes sure to let them play in a “safe space,” like, close to their family or whatnot.
Interesting way to be inhuman.
zdzis
Wow Arteta the most loving kind man ever! Wesley Fofana, Saliba understudy was given a game at Leicester, now a regular. Maybe giving Saliba a game may have been a better way. Having seen him for Nice he was definitely worth a game. Your Arteta ‘love’ is pure imagination.
Sean Williams there are some real personal issues that have not been fully disclosed. I believe he lost both his parents last year. He had the incident that led to a suspended suspension in France.
The fact Arsenal have not included an obligation to buy for Marseilles says something.
I do believe he should have been given a chance in pre-season however the view from the Club is clear that they want him to get a full season somewhere. If they keep him until the end of the transfer window he misses the pre-season training for the club he moves to, which may be using different methods to that which Arsenal employ. So I can understand the decision.
Let us hope he has a great season and sorts his mind out after what must have been a traumatic period in his family life and comes back ready and better for 2022/23.
Ooooh, serious problems with this entire piece.
1) “…as a business they [Arsenal have] been fantastically run.”
First of all, how do you assess business success with a football club? Is it enough that the books are balanced? Then that went out of the window around 2016, if not before. Is football success not an important component? If it is, Arsenal have very little to show for their money. Making the top 4 isn’t success – it’s a big club struggling to get by in trying times. (Not to mention that we repeatedly earned CL qualification by sheer luck.)
2) “…having recently lost our reputation of playing beautiful football…”
Define “recently” XD Unless you mean the “reputation” among die-hard fans, Arsenal haven’t been known to play beautiful football at least between 2009 and 2014, and have only occasionally showed some flashes since. It’s to be hoped that Arteta can maintain the form of the last months of the previous season, but great reputation we have not.
3) “…it makes zero sense to say our defence is good enough.”
Well, if we’re basing all our views only on the final table, maybe best disband the club and switch to another sport.
It’s ridiculous to look at our defence a) only through the lens of goals conceded over the entire season and b) only taking into account central defenders. That’s one thing – another is that, however good Saliba may be, it’s a very painful stretch to claim any random person dropped into this situation will immediately improve it. He’s never yet played for the club, so on what basis are we to expect he’ll turn things around? (To the degree that they need turning, mind.)
4) Finally, Saliba himself.
Yeah, he’s played games in L1. Yeah, he’s highly rated. But (AFAIK) he didn’t quite pull up tress at Nice. He hasn’t played a full season of football for awhile. He *needs* playing time on the regular, and he needs it somewhere that’s competitive but won’t get him out of action again. He still has years on his contract, so it makes perfect sense for the club to make sure he gets that full season of football somewhere homely and quality.
Also, “a player who hasn’t made a first team appearance for you in three years” only joined us in summer of 2019, so I count 2 so far. Should be “won’t have made,” mate.
Well said zdzis.
For a very long time, beautiful football was synonymous with Arsenal as far as English teams are concerned.
He’s still only 20 and arguably has 15 years left at the top.
If anything, he’s showcasing how good he is and pushing his transfer fee up, so how on earth can he be our worst signing?
I realise a lot of Arsenal fans are insecure, needy, desperate, but most signings up 20 don’t end up getting first team action right away.
Also, how many Arsenal fans actually know the ins and outs of Arsenal’s finances?
Take a deep breath, relax, enjoy your summer, don’t jerk the knee.
More good points. I have to say that I’ve never quite understood the desperation shown by some fans on this site towards needing Saliba to immediately be drafted into the team. He may be a good prospect, and may be developing well, but is still a very young man with no EPL experience.
How is he going to get that EPL experience?
Arteta is trying to make changes to our style of play, which involves less tackles being made. Last season we made the fewest tackles in the EPL.
Now if Arteta knows that he is having to change a particular facet of play, which is very important with a view to reducing yellow and red cards (please do not say that it didn’t happen last season because that was nothing to do with Arteta more PGMOL), then having a 20/21 year old kid who is still learning could be an issue. Bedding in a new defence as will happen this season means that his chances should improve in 2022/23. I hope it does for his sake. If not he will be out the door or running down his contract.
He is by no means our worse ever signing.
1) i believe Saliba should have seen thru pre season to be assessed
2) Even without a fee his wages make Willian our worst signing of recent
3) stating FACTS such as 3rd most points since December Nd 3rd beat defensive record since December IS NOT twisting facts. They are facts!
First to clear doubts, Granit Xhaka to AS Roma is a done deal. He is 100% leaving Arsenal.
To state things clear, Smith-Rowe has signed a new contract. Brought you this news when there as uncertainty and people said he might go to Villa. Its a done deal. Agent was just doing his thing.
Spurs are very keen on Aouar and are holding discussions with both Aouar’s reps and Lyon. Arsenal had a £22m bid rejected, but they are still in talks. No 2nd bid yet.
Thanks @kev!
None of us are party to the reasoning behind another loan and if there is a problem between player and manager. If he comes back with a complete season under his belt, something he hasn’t had up until now, it may turn out to be the making of him. But, if he lives up to the hype and is still not wanted by us and gets sold, it could be the best investment of £27 million we have ever made. The price tag being banded around for White comes to mind.
Worst Signing? Jesus wept- ADMIN at least make an effort to filter out Dan Smiths clickbait titles.
I have one word in response to this cr@pola
Runarrson.