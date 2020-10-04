Is Sead Kolasinac staying at Arsenal after all?

Is Sead Kolasinac still a part of this team!

Could rumours that Kolasinac is leaving us be quashed after Arteta used him again against Liverpool on Thursday? It was reported that he was in talks with Bayer Leverkusen earlier this week, but nothing seems to have been heard since.

Sead Kolasinac seems to have fallen down the pecking order at the club and seems to be number two just behind Kieran Tierney. Only if Tierney is injured then do we see Sead get the call up as number one in that back line on the left.

As I have said before if he isn’t number one automatically, he surely gets his place as number two on the left when that chance becomes available. He does better on the wings then he does at left back at times, but there are worse players than him in our ranks and I for sure will be happy to see him stay if it pans out that way because even as a back up he is not a bad player to have.

Yes, he has been inconsistent and up and down in performances but who hasn’t? But when called upon he shows he can be part of the team. He gets on well with the boys and he is very much part of the Arsenal family.

He hasn’t been as prolific as when he first joined where he also used to score an odd goal or two, but niggling injuries, and the small matter of the incident where he chased off moped thieves during the incident protecting Mesut Ozil, it is no wander he hasn’t yet found the form that he came to Arsenal with. Whether it is a mental thing or not nobody knows but he has not been the same since that incident and nobody can blame him! But we know the ability he has, and I am sure we will see it soon if he stays!

He is very much an Arsenal player for now and I hope that he continues to be for a very long time! Gooners?

Shenel Osman